Android's menu button is now an EX-BUTTON says Google, again

While Android phones are still being made with a physical menu button on them, Google is making it pretty obvious that they're not wanted by shifting all functions to the on-screen capacitive button in KitKat.

Writes Google engineer Adam Powell:

"The menu button is not pining, it's passed on! The button is no more! It has ceased to be! It's expired and gone to meet its maker! It's a stiff! Bereft of life, it rests in peace! If you hadn't nailed it to a flagship device it'd be pushing up the daisies! THIS IS AN EX-BUTTON!!"

Okay then. Just need those pesky manufacturers to get on board, eh?

More blips

Let's get physical with some more blips.