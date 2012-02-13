Acer CloudMobile set to be unveiled at MWC 2012

Acer will reportedly unveil the CloudMobile at MWC 2012, with the handset utilising the company's forthcoming Acer Cloud computing service.

Although we're at a loss as to how it came up with the name, Acer's cloud-accessing mobile phone, which will apparently called CloudMobile, will launch in the third quarter of 2012

According to the company the phone will bring Android 4.1, a 1.5GHz dual-core processor and boast a 4.3 inch touchscreen and HSPA+ support.

Clouded judgement

Of course, the unique selling point of the phone will be it support of Acer's Acer Cloud service – which should allow you to access or stream files stored online.

Acer Cloud is due to launch in the coming months in China and North America and before Christmas in other markets - including the UK.

It remains to be seen if the Acer CloudMobile UK and US release date remains Q2, but in the case of the former the gap between the phone's arrival and the service which gives it its name seems odd.

Acer's phone offerings have yet to set the world alight, but the Taiwanese giant has kept plugging away and remains hopeful that it can begin to have as much impact in mobiles as its laptops.