Nokia has a 'big,' red hot announcement on tap for tomorrow

Fresh from a press announcement in New York concerning the Lumia 1020, Nokia is at it again.

Just this morning, Nokia tweeted "Something BIG landing tomorrow" with instructions to "tune in" on July 23 at 9:00 a.m. U.K. time. That's 1 a.m. PT/4 a.m. ET for all you Stateside folks.

The glaring red photo you see above plus a link to the Nokia blog were also posted with the teaser, "We can't tell you what it is yet. But we can tell you when."

Our guess is the arrival of the Nokia Lumia 620 follow up, the Nokia Lumia 625.

With its larger 4.7-inch screen, and rumored innards boasting a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM, 5MP rear camera and front facing VGA camera, the Lumia 625 may quite possibly be the headliner tomorrow as the largest Windows Phone 8 screen to date, despite its average specs.

More blips!

You know what else is red hot? Our blips. Grab a pot holder and read on.