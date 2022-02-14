Peaky Blinders season 6 release date leaks online – and it’s sooner than we thought

Audio player loading…

The long-awaited release date for Peaky Blinders season 6 has supposedly leaked online.

At the foot of a lengthy The Sunday Times interview profile with series director Anthony Byrne, it was reportedly revealed that the hit BBC show would be returning on February 27, 2022.

The date has since been removed from the live article, but a helpful screenshot from Culture Crave (which you’ll find below) appears to confirm the original copy as published by The Sunday Times.

It’s worth clarifying that neither the BBC nor the show itself has yet confirmed the leak. Although, given what we’ve previously heard about the release date for Peaky Blinders season 6, we’re confident of its accuracy.

Speaking at the London Film Festival in October last year, showrunner Steven Knight hinted at a tentative Spring 2022 release date for the show’s return – meaning March, April or May this year. That admission came before the official word of the Peaky Blinders Twitter account, which revealed in November that season 6 would be arriving in “early 2022.”

So, while this supposed February 27 release date comes a little earlier than Knight’s Spring suggestion, it certainly falls under the umbrella bracket previously confirmed by the show itself.

That being said, this release date only applies to UK viewers (or those overseas using a BBC iPlayer VPN ). We’re less certain of when Peaky Blinders will return to Netflix – remembering that the show is now marketed as a Netflix original series – though several tweets from various fan outlets seem to agree on a March 20 arrival.

Hopefully, given that the cat looks like it's now out of the bag, both Netflix and the BBC will confirm these dates imminently.

What to expect from Peaky Blinders season 6

Spoilers for Peaky Blinders seasons 1-5 follow.

As for what story Peaky Blinders season 6 will tell, our dedicated series hub delves into all the confirmed plot threads fans can expect to enjoy from the show’s final outing.

In broad terms, new episodes will see some familiar faces picking up the pieces left by Tommy's failed assassination attempt on Sir Oswald Mosely (played by Sam Claflin). Tom Hardy is confirmed to be returning as Alfie Solomons, while we’ll also be seeing a lot more of Gina (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her family.

What’s more, we know the plot of Peaky Blinders season 6 will be taking place in the shadow of a "looming Second World War," with Cillian Murphy promising fans a "gothic" and "heavy" story.

Despite the broad political context of season 6, though, Murphy has also revealed that "a lot of [the new season] is close to home."

Expect twists, turns and gunpowder aplenty from Peaky Blinders’ final season, then, before showrunner Knight presses ahead with plans for a movie spin-off in the near future (again, you'll find more on that here).