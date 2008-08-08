Dell goes carbon neutral

Dell insists that it has achieved its aim of carbon neutrality ahead of its own recently released schedule.

Dell announced their goal of carbon neutrality last year but had not put a timeline in place until recently, and it has now achieved its goal five months ahead of that target.

The company says that an increase in energy efficiency at its plants and a huge (870%) increase in the use of sustainable energy sources.

Green HQ

Perhaps more obviously Dell now says that its own headquarters is creditably entirely run on wind and solar power.

"We're driving 'green' into every aspect of our global business," says chairman Michael Dell.

"As always, our work is only getting started and this has never been more true than our focus on green."