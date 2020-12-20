Patriots vs Dolphins live stream: how to watch NFL week 15 game online anywhere

The AFC Wild Card picture is a bit of a mess at the moment - and that's good news for fans of struggling New England, as it means the Patriots still have a route to the playoffs despite heading into today's game against Miami with a losing 6-7 record. Read on as we explain how to get a Patriots vs Dolphins live stream and watch the NFL online wherever you are in the world right now.

The AFC East has been turned on its head this season, with Tom Brady's defection to Tampa Bay helping young, talented Miami and Buffalo teams gain the upper-hand in the division. The Pats suddenly look average at best and downright awful sometimes, with the team's new starting QB Cam Newton in particular failing to impress.

Patriots vs Dolphins live stream The Patriots vs Dolphins game kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT (6pm GMT) in Miami, Florida. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by drawing up a clever VPN play.

Their opponents today, the Dolphins, are positively thriving by comparison. With an 8-5 record, they've won games with both journeyman signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick and 2020 first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa both leading the Phins to some big victories.

The job very much belongs to the rookie now, though, and while Miami almost certainly can't catch the Bills in the AFC East, they're well placed for a Wild Card berth in the AFC.

After the Raiders lost in the most dramatic fashion to the Chargers on Thursday Night Football this week, the Pats now control their own playoff destiny somehow and will qualify for the postseason if they can win out against the Dolphins, Bills and Jets to end the season.

That unlikely journey starts today in Miami - where the Pats have struggled in December, even when they've been at their most dominant - making this Gameweek 15 clash a fascinating encounter. Read on as we explain how to watch the Patriots vs Dolphins online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are this Sunday.

How to watch the Patriots vs Dolphins from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

FREE Patriots vs Dolphins live stream: how to watch NFL online today in the US

Today's Patriots vs Dolphins game is being shown on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET/10am PT. This means anyone without the channel on cable can still catch the game, as CBS has a dedicated streaming service, CBS All Access, that offers live sports coverage as well as plenty of exclusive and on-demand content. It costs from just $5.99 a month - and you can try CBS All Access free, essentially meaning you have today's Patriots vs Dolphins game on the house. How to watch Patriots vs Dolphins FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins game 100% free! One of the things we love about fuboTV is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Pats vs Dolphins.

Patriots vs Dolphins live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Patriots vs Dolphins clash kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT in Canada, and CTV and RDS are providing linear TV coverage. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Patriots vs Dolphins game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Dolphins vs Patriots live stream UK: how to watch the NFL online today

You can tune in to the Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots game in the UK via NFL Game Pass Pro this Sunday. It's currently running an end-of-season deal where a week's worth of games costs just £1.99 - or access through July 2021 is on offer for £50. It offers every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone and more! The game kicks off at 6pm GMT. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Patriots vs Dolphins: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for the Patriots vs Cardinals game, which is scheduled to start at 5am AEDT on Monday morning. ESPN, available through Foxtel, is broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Kayo Sports is showing the Patriots vs Dolphins too, and is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs just £1.99 for a limited time or £50 for access through July 2021, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).