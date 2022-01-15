Patriots vs Bills live stream: how to watch NFL playoff game online

Audio player loading…

They've faced each other twice in the past six weeks and shared the spoils, but it's winner takes all in this belter of a Wild Card Weekend clash, with the Bills looking to stave off the threat of Bill Belichick's Evil Empire 2.0. It's their first playoff meeting since 1963, so read on as we explain how to get a Patriots vs Bills live stream and watch the NFL playoffs online from anywhere.

Rookies traditionally don't win playoff games, but with The Hoody in his corner, Mac Jones could well beat the odds.

The Pats prevailed over the Bills in awful conditions last month by going ALL-IN on their ground game. Though the wind isn't expected to be as much of a factor as it was then, Sean McDermott should beware any dastardly schemes from his opposite.

The Bills have been consistently inconsistent this season, and the hope has always been that they would come good in the playoffs. That time has arrived, and Josh Allen should be perfectly suited to taking on a defense that has struggled to stop the run this season.

But this game really could go either way, so follow our guide on how to watch the Patriots vs Bills online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Patriots vs Bills from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Patriots vs Bills from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Patriots vs Bills live stream: how to watch NFL playoffs in the US

Today's Patriots vs Bills game is being televised by CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. How to watch Patriots vs Bills without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season. The standard fuboTV plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into the playoffs, as well as the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl. Plus, you also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Patriots vs Bills: live stream NFL in Canada

Today's Patriots vs Bills game kicks off at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT, and it's being televised by TSN and CTV, both of which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing the Patriots vs Bills along with every single game of the playoffs, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Patriots vs Bills live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The Patriots vs Bills game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 1.15pm GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. The network is showing every playoff game on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. If you're only interested in the NFL, another great option is the NFL Game Pass, which is also showing every remaining game of the season live. A subscription currently costs £39.99. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Patriots vs Bills FREE: live stream NFL in Australia