Paper Mario: The Origami King unfolds on Nintendo Switch on July 17

There’s a new Paper Mario game coming to Nintendo Switch, and it’s out on July 17.

Paper Mario: The Origami King pits the portly plumber against a folding fiend known as King Olly. He’s left his carefully-placed creases all over the kingdom, and even folded up poor Princess Peach. Unsurprisingly, it’s up to our moustachioed hero to save the day.

Players will need to guide Mario through a paper-crafted world alongside his new sidekick, Olivia, as you battle King Olly’s folded soldiers and encounter familiar enemies from the Mario universe, such as Goombas and Shy Guys. Interestingly, Mario will join forces with unlikely allies – even the big bad himself, Bowser – to help overcome the latest threat.

Mario’s new talent this time around (is there anything he can’t do?) is the 1,000-Fold Arms ability. Mazza can extend his arms to interact with the environment and solve a variety of puzzles, and they’ll also prove useful in battle, too.

The Paper Mario series arrives on #NintendoSwitch with an origami twist! What evil paper shenanigans does the Origami King have planned? Find out when #PaperMario: The Origami King releases on 7/17!https://t.co/Zw9epBSIZp pic.twitter.com/4fUGYDcGjGMay 14, 2020

Papers, please

Judging by the trailer above, Paper Mario: The Origami King looks like a return to the series roots, with a greater focus on exploration, humor and RPG mechanics. Previous entries for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U, such as Paper Mario Color Splash, came under fire for being too simplistic, so hopefully Origami King isn’t a paper thin experience.

Paper Mario: The Origami King is available to pre-purchase digitally for $59.99 (£49.99 / AU$89.99) on Switch, and pre-orders are also available for physical copies.