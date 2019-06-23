Pakistan vs South Africa live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2019 from anywhere

The Proteas are likely to be the first 'big name' nation to be eliminated from Cricket World Cup 2019, with many calling it South Africa's worst ever showing in the tournament. Pakistan's encouraging early win against England now seems like a very long time ago. Both teams should be fighting hard for pride at Lord's today, and you can watch every minute with a Pakistan vs South Africa live stream from anywhere.

Live stream Pakistan vs South Africa - where and when This match takes place at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground in south London. Play begins at 10.30am BST on Saturday, June 22. For those tuning in from New Zealand that's an 11.30 SAST start, while for fans in Pakistan play will begin at 2.30pm PST.

Those looking for positives from a bleak World Cup for South Africa will point to the form of Rassie van der Dussen, who has chalked up an average of 60 runs an innings during the tournament. The Proteas will be needing more of the same if they're to save any face before heading back from England.

Like South Africa, Pakistan are also languishing on three points at the lower end of the table, with their misery further compounded by a defeat to bitter rivals India in their last match. It's going to take something remarkable for Pakistan to turn things around and reach the semi-finals. Nevertheless, while there is still a mathematical chance, there remains hope and if the inconsistent likes of Shoaib Malik and skipper Sarfaraz Khan show up today, they should be too strong for their opponents today.

You’ll be able to watch all the action with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our Pakistan vs South Africa live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to tune in you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on an illegal feed from a website that's likely infested with malware.

How to watch the cricket in Pakistan for FREE

Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned (and free-to-watch) PTV Sports. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India /Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between Pakistan vs South Africa is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to stream Pakistan vs South Africa live in the UK

Sky Sports holds the sole rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, meaning you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from the game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. And then there's the Sky Go app if you're hoping to watch on a mobile device. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from Blighty you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to watch a live stream of Pakistan vs South Africa in Australia

The main go-to option for fans looking to watch the match and the rest of the World Cup is via a Fox Sports subscription. If you don't fancy weighing yourself down with that sort of commitment, then a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices) may suit you better. Both packages will allow you to watch all of the World Cup, but without the need to be tied into a long contract. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 7.30pm AEST.

How to live stream Pakistan vs South Africa in New Zealand

Sky has have snapped up exclusive rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Play is set to begin at 9.30pm - we'd advise having a steady stream of coffee at hand if you're intending to watch the whole of the proceedings. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to watch Pakistan vs South Africa: US live stream