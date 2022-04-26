Overwatch 2 patch notes: new Scoreboard is a game changer

Audio player loading…

The PvP beta for Overwatch 2 is in full swing, and there are some pretty big changes afoot.

The Overwatch 2 beta is live, and fans of the game who were lucky enough to get in are flocking to log in. Even as players report that Battle.net and the game's official site are down, its popularity is surging on Twitch. So much so that it's topped Valorant's viewercount for the first time ever.

We're keeping track of all of the Overwatch 2 PvP beta live updates as they happen – and that includes the devs dropping the patch notes that reveal a new Scoreboard feature that's live right now. We've included the patch notes in full below as well, so you use the sidebar to navigate to the different sections.

Overwatch 2 patch notes: Scoreboard

You can scroll down for the full Overwatch 2 patch notes, but the biggest surprise is the addition of the Scoreboard. The game has ditched the Fire and Medal systems, which have been redundant thanks to new feature.

Scoreboard now displays key stats in real time for all players, including eliminations and deaths. It's a huge deal, especially considering the dialogue that's been built up around the absence of a traditional scoreboard.

The layout will be familiar to those of you who play other competitive games (and sports), which is a deliberate design choice. The patch notes say that the new Scoreboard provides "a more accurate and easier to read view of each player’s performance-related data."

The Fire system hasn't been forsaken completely though. The devs say they'll revisit it at some point "in the future" as it offers a source of "excitement and positive feedback around awesome plays made by you or your teammates."

Why wasn't Scoreboard an Overwatch feature before?

Way back when, in a 2016 GameSpot interview, former Overwatch design director, Jeff Kaplan, explained the real reason a scoreboard was missing.

"There's been a misconception in our community that Blizzard doesn't have a traditional scoreboard because they're, 'catering to the casuals,' and, 'they're a bunch of care bears,' and, 'It's all about toxicity,'. and, "They're a bunch of care bears," and, "It's all about toxicity.'

"I find those conversations really interesting, and I think that there are some valid arguments people have made in terms of toxicity, but that hasn't been the reason at all," says Kaplan.

He goes on to explain that despite 'iterating endlessly' on the old scoreboard and scoring system, it just wasn't doing the job properly.

"We want players to be able to look at the scoreboard and go, 'I know who's performing really well, and I know who's not.' If we just make it about kills and deaths, it doesn't tell the complete story of who's doing well and who's doing not."

Overwatch's character roster allows for numerous play styles and roles that expand beyond simple kill counts, or the objective.

"So we we basically stopped displaying any form of scores, kills, deaths because it really wasn't telling the story of who was doing their job properly to win or lose as a team. And really, what it's all about is, 'did you win or lose as a team?' None of that other stuff really matters at the end of the day."

So to see the new Scoreboard implemented – which was absent from the Overwatch alpha – is a surprise to everyone.

Read on for all of the changes present in the Overwatch 2 PvP beta. Note that the game is still a work in progress, so things may be tweaked and changed yet.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 patch notes: general

New Game Mode - Push

Push is a new game mode available on two brand-new maps: Toronto and Rome. Gameplay unfolds with two opposing teams fighting over control of a single shared objective, the Treadweather TS-1 Large Utility Robot, that starts in the middle of the map.

Each team fights to take control of TS-1 as they would a payload: by having teammates located next to TS-1 with no enemies nearby. When a team takes control of TS-1, it slowly pushes their team’s barricade towards the opposing team’s start location along the predetermined path. If TS-1 and the barricade reach the goal at the end of the path, then the team controlling TS-1 wins the game.

When the opposing team takes control of TS-1, it leaves the first team’s barricade in place and reverses its direction. TS-1 then quickly moves back along the path until it reaches the opposing team’s barricade, which then pushes towards the first team’s spawn.

Midway between TS-1’s starting location and each team’s end goal, there is a forward checkpoint objective along the path. When TS-1 pushes a team’s barricade to their forward checkpoint, that team activates a closer respawn location. This respawn location deactivates if the other team retakes control of TS-1, then moves TS-1 to a point on the path before the forward checkpoint.

Players have 8 minutes to push their team’s barricade to the end goal and win. If neither team’s barricade reaches its end goal after 8 minutes, then the team who pushed their barricade the farthest distance AND has control of TS-1 wins. The game enters overtime if control of TS-1 is contested, or the team who currently has control of TS-1 does not have the farthest distance pushed. Overtime ends when the team with TS-1 loses control of it, or when the team with control of TS-1 pushes their barricade to a distance exceeding the opposition’s

Assault Maps Being Removed

With the addition of the Push game mode and its new maps to Overwatch, we’ve decided to remove all the maps using the Assault game mode from both the Quick Play and Competitive map rotations

After examining all our maps and game modes, we noted that the Assault game mode has always been a source of discontent for many members of our community. We believe many of the issues for the Assault maps could only be solved by making major changes to the game mode and major reworks to the maps, resulting in complete level rebuilds. We’ve shifted our focus to create maps in exciting new locations across the world such as Toronto and Rome.

Although Assault maps will no longer be in standard rotations, all Assault maps (Hanamura, Temple of Anubis, Volskaya, Paris, and Horizon Lunar Colony) will still be available for use in custom games and the workshop. We’ll also look for future opportunities to bring them back into Quick and Competitive map rotations, as well as special events and arcade game modes.

5v5

For the Quick Play and Competitive Role Queue modes, the team composition now consists of 1 Tank, 2 Support, and 2 Damage heroes. For Quick Play Classic, Open Role Queue, and arcade modes such as CTF or Mystery Heroes, the number of players on a team is now 5 instead of 6.

With one fewer player on each side, individual contribution means more to the overall success of the team. Fewer players on the map also changes gameplay in a host of positive and sometimes subtle ways. Players have more space to spread out, and the battlefield is easier to understand with fewer visual effects and sounds happening around you.

The removal of one Tank hero in restricted role queues has allowed us to rework all our Tank heroes to be even more impactful and fun to play. This change increases gameplay clarity for all hero roles, and makes matches play more fluidly.

Tab Score Board

We’re making a large change to the Scoreboard screen by displaying key statistics in real time for all the players in the game, including eliminations and deaths. They’ll be presented in a new layout that mirrors other competitive games and sports. This new layout should provide players with an overall more accurate view of the game.

As a result of this change, we are retiring the Fire and Medal systems. Both systems are no longer as necessary with the new Scoreboard providing a more accurate and easier to read view of each player’s performance-related data. We do plan on revisiting the Fire system in the future, as it can provide excitement and positive feedback around awesome plays made by you or your teammates. These changes are a work in progress, and we are looking forward to hearing what the community thinks about these updates!

Overwatch 2 patch notes: sound

Sound

Weapon Sound Updates New weapon fire audio for all heroes

Environmental Audio Updates New “Convolution Reverb” System – more realistic environments 3D Reverb – can hear the environment your enemies are shooting in, giving more gameplay information Weapon and Explosion Tails –decaying of weapons and explosions now reflect the environment in which they occur Debris Updates – a more complete pass to have weapon impacts and explosions react to the surface that they impact Whiz-by Updates - new bullet pass by audio for ballistic weapons Speed of sound adjustments for very long-range impacts and explosions

UI Sound Updates Added a "Kill Stinger” sound for final blows Added a “Teammate Down” sound to help you know when you lose a teammate in battle

Get Hits Performed a consistency pass across all damage sounds Added different impact sound for different types of health (regular, armor, shields, overhealth)

Home Theater Mix Enhanced use of the subwoofer/LFE channel Enhanced multi-channel panning

Sound Options Teammate and Enemy Eliminated optional sounds There are two new settings in the sound options to turn on sound when a teammate or an enemy are eliminated

Audio Mix Options We have added audio mix options for various common settings (home theater, TV, headphones, etc.). They are still in the early stages of tuning and will likely change as we develop them through the betas

Unit Impacts We have added unit impact sounds that now corelate with the type of health pool you are impacting – for example you will get armor impact sounds on Reinhardt until his armor is depleted, and flesh impact sounds when in his default health pool. This is true of all heroes regardless of what material type they are made of.



Overwatch 2 patch notes: features

Ping System Enemy hero ping icons are using temporary art. Improved controller support is in progress. There are text-to-speech placeholders for some pings while we finish the recording process. Localization is only partially complete for a few languages.

Heads-up Display (HUD) Visual updates to some Hero HUD items and in-game HUD elements Some elements of the HUD have not been addressed yet



Overwatch 2 patch notes: maps

Control Maps Ilios (NEW) Evening Lighting Lijiang Tower (NEW) Dawn Lighting Oasis (NEW) Night Lighting

Escort (NEW) Circuit royal Circuit royal, the stunning future playground of the mega-rich, is Overwatch's brand-new Escort map. Protect the payload as you battle up the gilded promenade through the marble archways of luxurious Monte Carlo towards the majestic Hotel Arche. Dorado (NEW) Evening Lighting Route 66 (NEW) Night Lighting Gibraltar

Hybrid (NEW) Midtown Midtown, New York City, the site of some of the fiercest fighting in the Omnic Crisis, and our newest Hybrid map! Drive your enemies back through the shadows of skyscrapers. Then, lay claim to the payload and escort it through the thriving heart of Manhattan to its destination in historic Grand Central. King’s Row (NEW) Evening Lighting Eichenwalde (NEW) Evening Lighting

Push (New) New Queen Street New Queen Street, in post-reconstruction Toronto, is one of our new Push maps! Fight for control of your robotic ally as the snowflakes and maple leaves fall and explore this picturesque cultural hub where omnics and humans live together in harmony (New) Colosseo Colosseo, the pride of Rome, is our second new Push map! Face your foes in the streets and piazzas outside the legendary arena, battling for command over your robotic ally. Rise to glory in the Eternal City... or fall, forgotten, into history.

Deathmatch Kanezaka Malevento



Overwatch 2 patch notes: Heroes (general)

General

Role Passives Tank 30% knockback resistance 30% lower Ultimate generation from damage taken and healing taken Damage 10% faster movement speed Support Regenerate 15 health-per-second after 1 second without being damaged

Health Changes Temporary Shield and Armor health pools have been combined into Overhealth, with no special attributes Overhealth no longer provides Ultimate charge when damaged Base Armor health pools reduce incoming damage by 30% It no longer mitigates damage by the previous flat amount of –5 damage per hit Armor damage reduction now applies equally to all sources including damage over time effects and beams

"Phase” Effect Changes Phase effects no longer clear the Zarya Graviton Surge or Sigma Gravitic Flux movement restriction effects E.g., Reaper can still use Wraith Form while in Graviton Surge to prevent damage but can’t walk out of it. Mei Cryo-Freeze no longer removes Sigma’s Gravitic Flux effect Sombra Hack effect is now removed by phase effects



Overwatch 2 patch notes: Heroes (tanks)

Tanks

Doomfist Moved from Damage to Tank role Base health increased from 250 to 450 Uppercut Ability removed Hand Cannon Damage reduced from 6 to 5 per pellet Ammo regeneration rate increased from once every 0.65 seconds to 0.4 seconds Rocket Punch Impact damage range reduced from 50 - 100 to 15 - 30 damage Wall slam damage range reduced from 50 - 150 to 20 - 40 damage Maximum charge up time reduced from 1.4 to 1.0 seconds Impacting a target now causes a secondary larger cone area check to grab extra targets to potentially knock them back as well Power Block New Ability 2 Enter a blocking stance, reducing damage taken from the front by 90% Blocking at least 100 damage causes Doomfist’s gauntlet to become supercharged, empowering the next Rocket Punch in the following ways: Increases damage by 50% Travels 50% faster and further The area-of-effect blast that knocks back additional targets is twice as large Targets impacting a wall will be stunned for an additional 0.5 to 1.0 seconds, depending on charge amount Seismic Slam Moved from Ability 2 to Ability 1 (Shift Key by default) Now launches Doomfist into the air in the direction the player is aiming Creates a wide arc shockwave upon landing, dealing 50 damage and slowing enemy movement speed by 30% No longer has different behavior between being activated in the air or on the ground No longer pulls in enemies Can be canceled by pressing the ability key again Meteor Strike (Ultimate): Damage range reduced from 15 – 200 to 15 – 100 Impact damage at the center 1 meter radius unchanged from 300 damage Knockback removed Now additionally slows the movement speed of all enemies hit by 50% for 2 seconds Cast time reduced from 1.0 to 0.5 second

D.Va Base Health increased from 300 to 450 Base Armor reduced from 300 to 200 Fusion Cannons: Primary Fire movement penalty reduced from 50% to 40% Weapon spread reduced from 4 to 3.5

Orisa Base armor increased from 200 to 250 Base health increased from 200 to 250 Augmented Fusion Driver: New Primary Fire Now rapidly fires 10 plasma projectiles per second Projectiles start out large and shrink as they travel Damage starts at 10.5 and scales down to 4 damage over 35 meters Uses a heat mechanic instead of ammo. Firing the weapon increases heat. Cools down while not firing If the weapon overheats, a forced release of heat prevents the weapon from being fired for 3 seconds Energy Javelin: New Secondary Fire Orisa throws a spear forward, impacting the first enemy in its path Deals 80 damage Stuns enemies for 0.2 seconds and knocks them back 6 meters If the enemy collides with a wall while being knocked back, they take 40 more damage and are stunned an additional 0.3 seconds Fortify: Now slows Orisa’s movement speed by 20% while active Now provides 125 extra health while active Reduces heat generation from Orisa’s weapon by 50% while active Duration increased from 4 to 4.5 seconds Javelin Spin: New Ability 2 Orisa rapidly spins a spear for 1.75 seconds, destroying incoming projectiles Increases forward movement speed by 60% while active and by 20% for 2 seconds after the spinning ends Rapidly damages enemies in her path, dealing up to 90 damage and constantly knocking them back Terra Surge (Ultimate): New Ultimate Ability Orisa pulls in nearby enemies and becomes fortified, charging up an area-of-effect attack over 4 seconds. Releasing the charge deals up to 225 damage based on how long it was channeled While charging, it deals minor damage over time and slows nearby enemy movement speed by 30%

Reinhardt Base armor increased from 200 to 300 Base health increased from 300 to 350 Steadfast (Passive): Replaced by Tank role passive Barrier Field Health reduced from 1600 to 1200 Regeneration rate reduced from 200 to 144 health per second Charge: Steering turn rate increased by 50% Can now be manually cancelled Charge Pin wall impact damage reduced from 300 to 225 Cooldown from 10 to 8 seconds Fire Strike: Now has 2 ability charges Damage reduced from 100 to 90

Roadhog Base health increased from 600 to 700 Take a Breather: Total healing increased from 300 to 350 health

Sigma Base shields increased from 100 to 200 Accretion: Damage increased from 70 to 100 Experimental Barrier: Barrier regeneration rate reduced from 120 to 100

Winston Base armor increased from 150 to 200 Tesla Cannon Secondary Fire: New Secondary Fire Hold Secondary Fire to charge, release to fire a 30-meter range jolt of electricity Deals up to 50 damage Costs up to 20 ammo Barrier Projector: Barrier Projector health increased from 650 to 800 Barrier Projector duration reduced from 9 to 8 seconds Cooldown reduced from 13 to 12 seconds Primal Rage (Ultimate): Ultimate cost increased by 10%

Wrecking Ball Base armor increased from 100 to 150 Base health increased from 500 to 550 Adaptive Shield: Radius increased from 8 to 10 meters Health gained per target increased from 75 to 100 health

Zarya Base health increased from 200 to 250 Base shields increased from 200 to 225 Particle Barrier: Particle Barrier now has a 10 second cooldown on a shared 2 charge system with Projected Barrier Cooldown now begins immediately on ability use instead of when the barrier has expired Barrier's duration increased from 2 to 2.5 seconds Projected Barrier: Projected Barrier now has a 10 second cooldown on a shared 2 charge system with Particle Barrier Cooldown now begins immediately on ability use instead of when the barrier has expired Barrier's duration increased from 2 to 2.5 seconds Barrier targets cannot be targeted again by the ability for 2 seconds Energy (Passive): Energy degeneration increased from 1.8 to 2.2 per second



Overwatch 2 patch notes: Heroes (damage)

Ashe B.O.B. (Ultimate): Bob base health reduced from 1200 to 1000

Bastion Configuration: Tank (Ultimate): Ability replaced with Configuration: Artillery Self-Repair: Ability removed and replaced by A-36 Tactical Grenade Ironclad (Passive): Ability removed Configuration: Recon: Weapon damage increased from 20 to 25 Fire rate reduced from 8 to 5 shots per second Weapon spread removed Ammo reduced from 35 to 25 Configuration: Assault Renamed from Configuration: Sentry Bastion is now able to move in this form at 35% reduced movement speed Now has a 6-second duration and 12-second cooldown Now has infinite ammo for its duration Weapon spread is now a constant 2 degrees and no longer becomes more accurate as you fire Damage reduced from 15 to 12 A-36 Tactical Grenade: New Secondary Fire This ability replaces self-repair, but it is bound to Alternate Fire instead of E by default Launches a grenade that can bounce off walls but sticks to players or the ground. It explodes after a short delay, dealing up to 130 damage Configuration: Artillery (Ultimate): New Ultimate Ability Locks Bastion into place to fire up to 3 long range artillery shells These shells deal high damage in a large area, but the damage falloff is significant The targeting works similarly to Doomfist’s Meteor Strike ultimate, but you can click 3 times to launch projectiles The projectiles come straight down from the air at the targeted locations, but they are projectiles in every other sense and can be blocked or destroyed by abilities

Cassidy Peacekeeper: Secondary fire “Fan the Hammer” fire rate increased by around 7.5% Flashbang: Ability removed and replaced by Magnetic Grenade Magnetic Grenade: New Secondary Fire Throws a grenade that can stick to enemies Automatically homes in on an enemy close to the reticle when thrown within 10 meters of the target and can chase up to 13 meters Deals 131 damage split between: 1 impact damage, 65 explosion damage, and an additional 65 damage to the stuck target at the time of detonation Deadeye (Ultimate): Now grants 40% damage reduction while channeling the Ultimate Damage now builds at 130 damage-per-second for the first 2 seconds and then at 260 damage-per-second for the remaining duration. (This was originally 100 DPS for 0.8 seconds, then 275 DPS for 0.7 seconds, and finally 550 DPS for the remaining duration) Maximum duration increased from 6 to 7 seconds Ultimate cost increased by 10%

Echo Focusing Beam: Maximum damage-per-second reduced from 200 to 175 Duplicate (Ultimate): Echo copies the target’s combined health value including health, armor, and shields up to total of 300 health e.g., A duplicated Tracer will have 150 health and a Reinhardt will have 300 health

Hanzo Storm Arrows: Damage reduced from 70 to 65

Junkrat Steel Trap: No longer prevents all movement for its target Now slows its target by 65% until they reach its max chain length, then it breaks Still prevents movement abilities from being activated Damage increased from 80 to 100 Projectile speed increased from 10 to 17

Mei Endothermic Blaster: Freeze stun removed Now immediately slows targets by a constant 50% instead of building up over time Slow duration reduced from 1.0 to 0.5 seconds Damage-per-second increased from 55 to 100 Ammo increased from 120 to 150 Cryo-Freeze: No longer removes Sigma Gravitic Flux effect Ice Wall: Pillar health reduced from 400 to 250 Range reduced from 35 to 20 meters Blizzard (Ultimate): Ultimate cost increased by 15%

Reaper Hellfire Shotguns: Damage per pellet reduced from 6 to 5.4 Spread increased from 6 to 8

Sojourn (NEW) Railgun: Rapid firing projectiles that generate energy on hit Railgun Alt Fire: High impact shot that consumes stored energy Disruptor Shot Launch an energy burst that snares and deals damage to enemies within it Power Slide: Ground slide that can cancel into a high jump Overclock (Ultimate): Railgun energy auto-charges for a short duration and shots pierce enemies

Sombra Machine Pistol: Damage reduced from 8 to 7 Spread reduced by 10% Hack: Cooldown reduced from 8 to 4 seconds Cooldown is no longer reduced when hacking health packs Cast time increased from 0.65 to 0.85 seconds Health pack hack duration reduced from 60 to 30 seconds Ability lock duration reduced from 5 to 1 second Now reveals hacked enemies through walls to Sombra's team for 8 seconds Interrupting Hack during the channel time now incurs the full cooldown Stun duration on Bob reduced from 5 to 2 seconds Now destroys Baptiste’s Immortality Field when it is hacked Stealth: Fade-in time reduced by 50% Enemy detection radius increased from 2 to 4 meters Can now use Hack during Stealth without ending the Stealth ability, but is revealed to enemies while hacking and for 0.75 seconds after hacking Passive: Opportunist: Damage dealt to hacked targets is now increased by 40% EMP (Ultimate): In addition to hacking them, now also deals 40% of current health as damage to enemies No longer deals additional damage to base shield health pools but still deals massive damage to barriers

Tracer Pulse Pistols: Damage reduced from 6 to 5

Widowmaker Base health increased from 175 to 200



Overwatch 2 patch notes: Heroes (support)