Oracle’s new digital marketing software runs on AI

Oracle has unveiled a new system that will use artificial intelligence (AI) to help businesses automate digital marketing campaigns more effectively.

Experts at the database software specialist have developed the system in an attempt to grab a larger slice of the cloud-based software market from the likes of Adobe and Salesforce.

High-cost marketing business-to-business products could be enhanced following the development of the new Oracle Fusion Marketing System.

The product will use AI to automate processes, including the generation of marketing campaigns while also scrutinizing data that will determine how likely people are to interact with emails and advertisements. The resulting information can subsequently be used determine how many might buy a product. Sales teams will be able to tap into the data sources, while the system will also share contact information more accurately to relevant departments.

Digital selling

A big part of the Fusion Marketing System operating equation is the data, which is culled from a combination of sources. This includes email contact lists along with Oracle customers that are using the system directly. Oracle has also amassed a mountain of third-party data having evolved its digital advertising business on top of its long history of working with databases.

Digital selling has been growing rapidly, especially since the worldwide pandemic. Indeed, 64% of B2B businesses have reported that they intend to increase the number of hybrid sellers over the next six months. Lead sales staff are utilising a range of methods to interact with customers including video, phone, apps and occasional in-person visits as demand increases, according to McKinsey.

And missed lead-generation opportunities can spell trouble for businesses, according to ZoomInfo. It reports that 85% of B2B marketers say lead generation is their most important content marketing goal.

However, only 5 to 10% of qualified leads successfully convert for marketers. This is because only 56% of B2B companies verify business leads before passing it to the sales team claims the ZoomInfo research.