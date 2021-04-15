Oracle and ServiceNow team up to make multicloud simpler

Oracle has announced that it has integrated its cloud computing services with ServiceNow’s IT service management (ITSM) platform.

The integration with ServiceNow’s IT Operations Management (ITOM) software will give users a single pane of glass to monitor all their resources deployed in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

“This is a big step forward for all of our customers that are using Oracle, as well as other major cloud providers to run their business-critical applications. Now customers can leverage their existing ServiceNow Service portal to view and manage all of their cloud resources, including Oracle,” said Scott Twaddle, vice president of product, industries, and partnerships, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Easier management

The integration is designed to make OCI more accessible to organizations that use ITOM to manage multiple cloud services.

Oracle notes that thanks to the integration, enterprise customers will now be able to discover and manage OCI IaaS and PaaS resources using ITOM Visibility.

As part of the integration, all Oracle Cloud discoverable cloud resources are extracted and stored in the ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB) repository. This can then be employed to monitor the availability of these cloud resources for IT services, operations, and support level management.

In a blog post, Oracle points out that this new integration is available in the ServiceNow Store for download. In fact, Oracle shares that customers such as UK’s Network Rail have already inculcated the integration into their workflow.

“At Network Rail we utilize ServiceNow to keep track of our systems and assets and we were very happy to see we can observe our Oracle Cloud Infrastructure deployment,” said Iain Sear, Database and Middleware Infrastructure Manager at Network Rail.