Oppo Find X3, a new Android phone, is here... sort of

After a long wait, the Oppo Find X3 series of smartphones is here - this new line of smartphones, from Chinese company Oppo, is set to rival the Samsung Galaxy S21 line and Xiaomi Mi 11, as well as probably the OnePlus 9 devices when they're out.

There are three devices as part of this new line - the Oppo Find X3 Lite, Neo and Pro, the former being a budget device, the middle one mid-range and the latter premium.

As you'll notice, there's no phone just called the 'Oppo Find X3' - this is because people found the Find X2 line confusing as it wasn't clear how that phone compared to the Find X2 Neo.

These are the best Oppo phones

The iPhone 13 is on its way

These are the best smartphones

We'll run you through all these new phones below, but we should point out that some of these phones might sound a little familiar. The Oppo Find X3 Neo is exactly the same as the Reno 5 Pro Plus launched in China in December 2020, and the Find X3 Lite is a rebadged Oppo Reno 5, launched in many regions earlier in 2020.

Neither of those phones came to the US, UK or Australia though, so these phones are all new in those regions (well, technically not in the US, where they're not going on sale). That's especially true of the Find X3 Pro, which is totally new.

Oppo Find X3 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

If you're super excited to hear about Oppo's new super-premium smartphone, we should let you know we've already written a full Oppo Find X3 Pro review, based on some fruitful testing time, but the abridged version is below.

The Find X3 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3216 x 1440 resolution. It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with 12GB RAM and has 256GB storage.

There are four rear cameras: a 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 13MP telephoto (for 3x optical zoom) and 3MP microlens snapper. The first two cameras use a bespoke Sony sensor created just for Oppo, and the latter is used for taking microscope-style pictures of really close-up objects. There's also a 32MP selfie camera.

The phone has a 4,500mAh battery which charges at 65W wired or 30W wireless, and the phone is also IP68 protected. When it goes on sale the Oppo Find X3 Pro will cost £1,099 / AU$1,699 (roughly $1500).

Oppo Find X3 Neo

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Find X3 Neo - or Reno 5 Pro Plus in some markets - has a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2400 x 1080 resolution. Like the Pro, it's HDR10+ certified.

On the back it packs the same 50MP main camera as the Pro, and also the same 13MP telephoto snapper, but a 16MP ultra-wide camera and no microlens. It also has the same 32MP selfie camera - overall, it seems like a modest step down in terms of photography, but with many shared features.

The Find X3 Neo uses the Snapdragon 865 chipset - that's the top-tier chip from 2020, which was beaten by the 888 used in phones like the Pro, but which still has loads of power. It's paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The battery is 4,500mAh, like the Pro, and it also shares the same 65W wired charging, but there's no wireless option. The handset will cost £699 / AU$1,199 (around $975), which is an upper-mid-range price. We'll have to test the phone out, though, before we decide whether it's worth that cost or not.

Oppo Find X3 Lite

(Image credit: Oppo)

Finally, we come to the Oppo Find X3 Lite, or Reno 5, which costs only £379 / AU$749 (around $530). Again, we still need to test this phone, but at time of writing the Find X2 Lite is listed as one of our best 5G phones, which sets it off on the right foot.

This handset has a 6.4-inch OLED display with 2400 x 1080 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate - due to its smaller size, its pixel density actually tops the Find X3 Neo.

None of the Neo and Pro rear cameras are here. Instead, there's a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth-sensing array, though the Lite has the same 32MP front-facing snapper as its siblings.

The chipset in use is the mid-range Snapdragon 765G which, curiously, was also used in the Find X2 Lite. It stands to reason it will have the same level of processing power, and it also has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Rounding off the Find X3 Lite is a 4,300mAh battery and 65W fast charging, again with no wireless powering.