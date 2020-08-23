Oppo Find X3: what we want to see

Oppo is one of the bigger Chinese phone companies, and its Find X line constitutes its top offering. There are two generations of the phone so far, so the third, the Find X3, is the next we hope to see.

The original Oppo Find X from 2018 had a premium design with a novel pop-up rear panel so the screen wasn't broken up at all for the front-facing camera. It had top specs all around, but the Lamborghini Edition turned this up to 11.

The Oppo Find X2 line, released in early 2020, started with two phones, the 'standard' and Find X2 Pro, but two more were released a little later, the Find X2 Lite and Find X2 Neo, bringing the total number up to four.

That's a slightly different approach for each series, but it's got us pondering what the next device, the Oppo Find X3, could be like, and how many devices will be in its line-up. We don't even know when the phone will show up, as this isn't a series that's updated yearly.

When the rumors and leaks start up for the Oppo Find X3, we're going to update this article with them all, so if you're interested in the phone bookmark this page and check back from time to time. Before then, though, we've written up a wish-list of Oppo Find X3 features we'd like to see.

What is it? Oppo's next top-end smartphone line

When is it out? Perhaps early 2021, but possibly later

How much will it cost? No idea, but probably a top price

Most smartphone series get annual releases - that wasn't the case for the first two generations of Oppo Find though, with the first out in mid-2020 and the second about two years after that, so there's no guarantee of when we'll see the Oppo Find X3.

If we were to be optimistic, we'd suggest we could see the phone in mid-2021, but if the pattern of the others is to be repeated, the Find X3 will actually be out in 2022. Saying that, Oppo seems to have put more of an emphasis on the Find X2 line, with four devices instead of one, so maybe it'll want to bring it back sooner.

We don't have much of an idea on price either. The price of the Find X2 line ranges from £399 / AU$749 (roughly $530) for the Find X2 Lite to £1,099 / AU$1,599 (about $1,450) for the Find X2 Pro, so for different phones in the line-up we could see vastly different costs.

Leaks, rumors and news

We haven't heard any specific Oppo Find X3 leaks, news or rumors, but we've seen a few patents from the company and some tech it's confirmed it's working on, and we could see some of this make its way to the Find X3.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro had a periscope zoom lens first seen in the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom which facilitated the phone's 5x optical, 10x hybrid and 60x digital zoom. Well, it seems Oppo is working on an improved version of this lens, which would bring further optical zoom and better aperture. The company is said to also be working on a special high-res sensor to pair with this lens.

Oppo has shown off 125W fast-charging that could come to phones soon. This would power up a phone with a 4,000mAh battery (an average size) in less than 25 minutes. At the same time the company showed off 65W wireless charging which matches its current wired speeds.

Oppo also recently patented a Li-Fi connected phone which uses light to create super high-speed connection speeds, but this seems a little futuristic to be the Find X3.

What we want to see in the Oppo Find X3

Here are some of the tweaks, changes and new additions we want to see in the Oppo Find X3 series.

1. Wireless charging

We had one complaint in common with all the Oppo Find X2 smartphones we tested: none of them have wireless charging. That's understandable on the budget entries in the range, but given the price of the Pro, we'd expect it there.

Oppo has shown off its 65W wireless charging since thee Find X2's launch, so we'd like to see that in the phones if possible, but if the company opted to go for a slower wireless powering speed for its mid-ranged phones, that would make sense too.

Wireless charging is really useful for people who have such chargers, and with the Find X2 phones being such top products as they are, we'd love to see this one addition.

2. Improved cameras in non-Pro units

While the Oppo Find X2 Pro was an absolute camera beast, the other phones in the line were more 'good not great', with some lenses and sensors you'd expect at the price tag missing.

We'd like to see the Find X3 phones all get both ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, for zoom shots and wide ones. Depth sensing and macro cameras aren't always too useful, and they're no substitute for zoom.

Sure, Oppo's post-processing image optimization is the real champion that makes your pictures look good in the Pro, but we'd like to see the company's great zoom tech appear in more devices.

3. Lower max price

While the Oppo Find X2 line did have affordable devices like the Lite, if you wanted the real top phone you were spending an astronomical amount. In fact, some could argue it was a little too expensive for the phone.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro is very similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro in most ways, and while it arguably pipped ahead in one or two areas (like its zoom camera or screen optimization tech), it cost a lot more too.

If Oppo wanted its Find X3 devices to be really competitive with its rivals, especially OnePlus, the Pro model should come out with a slightly lower price.

4. Faux leather on more phones

You could buy the Oppo Find X2 Pro with a faux leather coating on it, and it made the phone feel incredibly premium (and easier to grip without dropping). We'd like to see every phone in general use this material, but this article is just about the Oppo Find X3, so we'd definitely like these phones to bring back the material.

In fact, while only the Find X2 Pro could come in the material, we'd like to see more of the Find X3 phones come with it - perhaps even the Lite model, although it would possibly bump up the price a bit.

This item on our wish list may contradict another - it's harder to get wireless charging on a smartphone if it's clad in vegan leather. But the point of a wish list is to create a dream line-up of all the specs and features we'd like to see, so we'll ignore the possible impossibility of this.

5. Another affordable 5G phone

We'll end this list by saying we want Oppo to repeat something it did in the Find X2 series, by putting out a super-affordable 5G phone in the form of the Find X2 Lite.

This phone gets 5G in the hands of people who may want it, but are put off by the fact most 5G phones are premium devices. Now you don't need to spend plenty to get 5G connectivity.

We'd like to see the same happen in the Find X3 series, to keep the cheap 5G phone ball rolling.