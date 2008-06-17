Dell place mid-June deadline on Windows XP PCs

Dell has announced that, in line with Microsoft's 30 June OEM Windows XP retail license expiration, it will cease selling laptops, desktops or workstations equipped with XP on 18 June.

However, it has offered a compromise in the form of an XP Pro downgrade service from Vista Business or Ultimate, but only available when buying XPS 630 or 720 H2C gaming machines, or the M1730 laptop.

The downgrade will be available until the end of January 2009, when Microsoft's system builder licenses for XP Pro, Tablet PC Edition, Pro x64 Edition and Media Center Edition expire.

Microsoft has also stated that it will still offer full technical support for XP Home and Media Centre until April 2009. Users of ultra low-cost PCs needn't panic, as Microsoft cites a special end-date of 30 June 2010, or "one year after the general availability of the next version of Windows" for the super-cheap systems.