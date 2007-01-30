Microsoft trials new Windows Gadgets

Gadgets help you get the most of your time when using Windows Vista . That's the message from Microsoft here at the UK Windows Vista launch, as the company unveiled some new Gadgets from partners.

Windows Gadgets are the downloadable program applets that sit on your Windows desktop and show you instant information, such as RSS feeds, latest news and weather.

Cynthia Crossley, director of Windows Client Product Group introduced Simon Darby, Windows Client marketing manager for the UK. He talked us through some of the gadgets launched by Microsoft partners.

Betfair, easyJet, Franklin Covey, IMG Media and ITN were just some of the names with new Windows Gadgets: