Opening Night Live 2020: how to watch the Gamescom livestream

Gamescom may be taking place digitally this year but, thanks to Opening Night Live, we'll still get our annual fill of gaming announcements.

Gamescom Opening Night Live is a showcase that officially kicks off the European gaming convention and is hosted by The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley. This is only the second year the showcase is taking place and, unlike last year, this year's event will be a "fully digital show".

But the show must go on, and we're still expecting world premiere trailers, exclusive first looks and big announcements during the Opening Night Live stream – along with some surprises. Want to catch all the action live? Then read on for how to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020.

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020

Gamescom Opening Night Live takes place on August 27 at 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT (or August 28 at 4am AEST) and will be two-hours long. However, there will also be a pre-show beginning 15 minutes beforehand.

We've embedded the livestream below so you can catch all the action right here:

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020: what to expect

Thanks to teases by Keighley on Twitter, we already have an idea of what we can expect from Opening Night Live.

So far we know that we'll finally see a proper gameplay demo of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, as well as an exclusive new look at Destiny 2: Beyond Light, a new trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition, a sneak peek at Fall Guys: Season 2, a world premiere new look at Star Wars: Squadrons and a gameplay world premiere of LEGO StarWars: The Skywalker Saga.

But that's not all, we'll also be getting more information on World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, Little Nightmares II, Doom Eternal - Ancient Gods DLC, Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War, Medal of Honor: Above & Beyond and Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition. Phew. It's going to be a busy show.

Also expect some tidbits on upcoming Xbox Series X and PS5 games - and maybe even a surprise or two.

