OnePlus Nord price confirmed as it eyes up the new iPhone SE and Pixel 3a XL

The OnePlus Nord is cheaper than the OnePlus 8 (pictured)

The OnePlus Nord price will be under $500. The announcement was easy to miss, however, showing up in an Instagram story on the firm's 'onepluszlitething' account.

The news coincides with the confirmation of the OnePlus Nord name for the affordable smartphone, which was previously rumored as the OnePlus Z and OnePlus 8 Lite.

With a price tag of under $500 (around £410, AU$730), it makes the OnePlus Nord comfortably cheaper than the OnePlus 8, which starts at $699 / £599 (about AU$1,100).

While OnePlus has confirmed the exact OnePlus Nord price, we wouldn't be surprised if "below $500" translates to $499.

The subtle OnePlus Nord price confirmation (Image credit: OnePlus)

How does the OnePlus Nord price compare?

The sub-$500 OnePlus Nord price tag puts it into a highly competitive part of the market.

The Google Pixel 3a XL starts at $479 / £469, and while Apple's new iPhone SE 64GB starts at $399 / £419 / AU$749, the price rises to $449 / £469 / AU$829 and $549 / £569 / AU$999 for the 128GB and 256GB models respectively.

If the OnePlus Nord comes with at least 128GB of storage, then its price point falls nicely into the competition's range.

OnePlus is yet to reveal any OnePlus Nord specs, so it's not clear what exactly you'll be getting for your sub-$500 outlay, but OnePlus has said there will be 100 units available for pre-order at 9am on July 1, 2020.