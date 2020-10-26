OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 announced, as two new super-cheap phones

We were expecting a OnePlus Nord Lite at some point, to follow up the OnePlus Nord, and it's been announced - sort of. Meet the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, and Nord N100, two new affordable phones from the company that have had the wraps thrown off them.

These handsets bring some pretty impressive specs to low price points - the N10 5G has a display and camera that sound great for its cost, and the N100 sounds like a veritable battery beast.

We'll detail the specs of the handsets below, so you can get a quick glimpse at them both, but we'll make sure to get full reviews on both as soon as possible. That way you can know if these phones are right for you, or if you should stretch for a top-end OnePlus phone, or perhaps look to another brand.

The Nord N100 goes on sale on November 10, whereas the Nord N10 5G will be available later in November, so both are coming pretty soon. There's no news on US availability, though unlike for the original Nord, it does sound like the handsets will go on sale there eventually.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is perhaps the most closely related to the Nord of the new duo, with quite a few features for its price. It's available for £329 (roughly $430, AU$600) - we'll update this article when global pricing is unveiled.

The phone has a 6.49-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution, and that refresh speed particularly is impressive for a low-cost phone.

The chipset at use is a Snapdragon 690, which is a good processor at this price, and it's paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The battery is 4,300mAh, smaller than the N100, but the 30W charging should fill it up really quickly. As the name suggests, there'sd also 5G compatibility.

Regarding cameras, there's a 64MP main snapper joined by ultra-wide, macro and monochrome extras, though the resolutions of the sensors haven't been detailed. There is a 16MP front-facing camera too.

OnePlus Nord N100

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Then there's the OnePlus Nord N100, a handset seemingly destined for our round-up of the best cheap phones. It has a low price of £179 in the UK (which converts to about $230, AU$330) - that's the cheapest phone OnePlus has put out in a long time.

The Nord N100 has a 6.52-inch screen - the resolution and refresh rate haven't been detailed, but we'd guess they were HD and 60Hz respectively. It's broken up by a 'punch-hole' cut-out in the top left.

The chipset here is the Snapdragon 460, which won't return incredible processing powers but it'll likely be good for the price point. There's also 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM - no 5G by the sounds of it.

Perhaps the biggest selling point here is the 5,000mAh battery and, depending on the phone's display specs that have yet to be detailed, it could power the handset for two whole days of use. Charging is 18W which is okay - both these specs sound a lot like the Moto G8 Power Lite which has a similar price too.

There's a 13MP main camera joined by a bokeh and macro camera, but they, like the selfie-camera, have unspecified resolutions.