OnePlus Nord CE 5G release date, price, news and leaks

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is official – OnePlus announced it in an exclusive TechRadar interview, but the company didn’t reveal all that much about it in the process, with the full unveiling scheduled for June 10.

Still, we know some things about the new Nord, and there are rumors about other things, all of which you’ll find below.

From what we’ve heard so far it sounds like the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be an affordable successor to the mid-range OnePlus Nord. But this likely isn’t the OnePlus Nord 2, and will probably be even cheaper than the original Nord (especially as the CE stands for Core Edition), despite probably having some new features.

As well as leaks and news about the specs and features, you’ll also find information on the likely release date and price below, and whenever we hear more about the phone we’ll update this article.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be fully unveiled on June 10, so there’s not long to wait.

That might not be when you’ll be able to buy it of course, with the OnePlus Nord for example going on sale around two weeks after it was announced. That said, the wait for the OnePlus 9 was only three days, so it’s hard to predict how long we’ll be waiting for the Nord CE 5G to go on sale after it’s announced.

As for what it might cost, we don’t know an exact price, but Pete Lau (the company’s CEO) has told TechRadar that it will come in at “an even more affordable price” than the OnePlus Nord.

For reference, the OnePlus Nord starts at £379 / €399 (around $480, AU$680), so expect a lower price than that, perhaps more in line with the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which starts at £329 (around $430 / AU$595).

However, currently the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is only confirmed for Europe and India, so as with the original Nord you probably won’t be able to buy it in the US or Australia.

News and leaks

While OnePlus has revealed the existence of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the company hasn’t said much about its specs and features – though given the name it obviously supports 5G.

Beyond that, Lau has made some vague comments that provide clues as to what we can expect. He said for example that “we have distilled the original Nord down to its core elements, and added a few extra features to create a great everyday phone”, suggesting that it may lack some of the Nord’s features, but may also gain some things.

Elsewhere in our interview with Lau, he added that “there are certain classic flagship features which we have brought onto the OnePlus Nord series this year to ensure we are delivering that fast and smooth experience with the Nord series.”

What could he mean by flagship features that make it fast and smooth? Well, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G might have a higher refresh rate for one – up from the 90Hz of the Nord to the 120Hz of the OnePlus 9. It might also charge as fast as the OnePlus 9 (at 65W) up from 30W on the original Nord, but that’s all just speculation.

A chipset upgrade is possible too, though perhaps less likely if this is set to be a cheaper phone, as seems to be the case.

That’s all we’ve really heard about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G so far, but we have also heard a rumor about the OnePlus Nord 2, and it’s possible that this rumor is actually talking about the Nord CE 5G.

Supposedly, the Nord 2 will have a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. We doubt the Nord CE 5G would get this, since it looks to be a cheaper phone, but then again MediaTek silicon is likely cheaper than Qualcomm’s chipsets, so it’s possible.