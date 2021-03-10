OnePlus 9 ultra-wide camera has a new trick

The OnePlus 9 range will put a big focus on photography. Even though the phones haven’t been unveiled yet we know this, as the company has heavily teased this focus, as well as announcing a partnership with Hasselblad. And now we know what one of the photographic improvements will be.

In a Twitter post, Pete Lau (the OnePlus CEO) posted two ultra-wide photos – one taken with a member of the OnePlus 9 series, and the other with what’s described as a “conventional” ultra-wide camera. Presumably this was taken using another smartphone, but Lau doesn’t specify.

In any case, the photo shot on a “conventional” ultra-wide has distortion at the edges, causing the side of the building to appear slightly curved, while on the OnePlus 9 shot there’s no distortion, with the building appearing as it would in reality.

Ultra-wide photography literally broadens your horizons. Shouldn’t it also keep them true? On the left, a shot taken with a conventional ultra-wide. On the right, the same (and yet totally different) photo taken with the #OnePlus9Series, free of distortion. pic.twitter.com/jbtWae2faPMarch 10, 2021 See more

Distorted edges can be a problem on ultra-wide cameras, particularly those on phones, so this looks to be a genuinely significant improvement.

The comparison photo used was probably chosen as a particularly bad example of distortion, so the difference in reality might not always be as big as it appears here, but if the distortion correction in the OnePlus 9 works well then it should still make a difference.

This teaser also serves to confirm that at least one model in the OnePlus 9 series has an ultra-wide camera, though that’s hardly surprising.

Between teasers and leaks we have a fairly good idea of what to expect from the OnePlus 9 range at this point, with three handsets – a OnePlus 9, a OnePlus 9 Pro, and a OnePlus 9E – likely to land, and all of them likely to have at least fairly high-end specs, with the Pro model going up against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

We don’t have long to wait before all the details are official though, as the OnePlus 9 range is being fully unveiled on March 23, so check back then for all the information.

