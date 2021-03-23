OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus Watch revealed - here's what we know

The OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus Watch have all been unveiled at the company's big March 23 launch. We're gently learning about the two new handsets, as well as the smartwatch, and we'll be providing you with details on each product as we hear them.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro's main focus is its camera. Developed in collaboration with Hasselblad, the device will come with a 48 MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera, with a larger sensor than even the iPhone 12 Pro Max's main equivalent, according to OnePlus.

With this partnership comes Natural Color Calibration, a feature intended to provide better color accuracy and better overall photo quality, if OnePlus' claims are accurate.

The device will also be using a custom Sony IMX 789 sensor, which OnePlus says will deliver balanced lighting alongside impressive detail without the need for editing There's an orange shutter button on the camera this time, too, as well as a new watermark with the Hasselblad branding.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a 3.3x telephoto zoom lens and a 16MP front-facing camera, which the company says is capable of more natural face shots than you would expect from a sensor of this type. It'll also come with a dedicated Hasselblad Pro mode, allowing users to customise exposure, white balance and much more.

OnePlus has confirmed the 9 Pro can record in up to 8K at 30fps. It can also shoot at 4K in 120fps, so you'll be able to record better slow-mo than most other smartphones.

In terms of design, the device will sport a glass rear, a slightly curved screen, an aluminium frame and a punch-hole camera in the top left of the phone's screen, all of which we were expecting. Color-wise, OnePlus has confirmed the phone will ship in either Morning Mist, Pine Green and Stellar Black.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 9 Pro display sports a technology that the company is calling Fluid Display 2.0, which is essentially an adaptive refresh rate we've seen elsewhere. This means the phone can go from 120Hz to 1Hz, depending on what software you're using. It’s 6.7 inches from corner to corner, with a QHD resolution of 1440 x 3216.

Under the hood, the device will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, of the kind used in the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. That means it's very fast, basically.

The OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a 4,500mAh battery and 65W wired charging, which the company claims will allow it to last a full day from a single charge. There's also fast wireless charging on the OnePlus 9 Pro that goes up to 50 watts.

The device will start at $969 (£829 / around AU$1,250) for 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. There’s also a 12GB / 256GB model, which costs $1,069 (£929 / around AU$1,400).

OnePlus 9

Despite being the standard variant, the OnePlus 9 packs similarly-impressive specs and features to the 9 Pro.

For starters, its camera will benefit from the same Hasselblad technology. It'll be capable of shooting 8K video in 30fps, too. The main camera will be 48MP, alongside a 50MP ultrawide lens, though it won't have a telephoto camera.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Internally, the OnePlus 9 will be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 4,500mAh battery (though without 50W wireless charging), with the company keen to stress that it will stand alongside the Pro as a flagship device.

Details on design weren't forthcoming, but OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 9 features a flat screen, rather than the slightly curved display found on the Pro. It'll arrive in either Winter Mist, Astral Black or Arctic Sky colorways.

The OnePlus 9 starts at $729 (£629 / about AU$940) for the model with 8GB of RAM / 128GB of storage, while the 12GB RAM / 256GB storage model raises the price to $829 (£729 / around AU$1070).

OnePlus Watch

The OnePlus watch, the company's first venture into smartwatch technology, will be 46mm in size, making it larger than most on the market. It'll feature a hand-polished watch case and sapphire glass, which is to say it looks pretty good, as smartwatches go.

The watch will ship in a black or a silver variant. There's also a cobalt premium edition of the smartwatch with a gold design, but expect this to cost much more. OnePlus says there are 50 unique styles of watch face, so it seems like there'll be plenty of opportunity for customization.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

It's clear the smartwatch is designed for those on the move. GPS is confirmed, and there's also a blood oxygen monitor as well as stress level monitoring. OnePlus says the device will come with over 100 workout modes.

The OnePlus watch will boast 14 days of use powered by the company's Warp Charge technology. It'll also seamlessly connect with other devices, says OnePlus, but details were scarce as to exactly what this might mean, beyond being compatible with OnePlus TV.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The Classic edition OnePlus Watch will cost $159 (around $115 / AU$210).

