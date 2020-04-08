OnePlus 8 to gain the most requested feature of OnePlus phones

Take a look at our reviews for the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro; what do they all have in common? The answer is that one of the negatives we've listed for all three is the lack of wireless charging – well, we know for a fact now that the OnePlus 8 won't fall into this trap too, as it's definitely going to have the useful feature.

This news comes from OnePlus itself, which has been drip-teasing OnePlus 8 information ahead of an April 14 launch event. We already knew the phones will have the Snapdragon 865 chipset, and 120Hz screens, before this news, though this new info-drop is the most important.

The reason OnePlus 8's wireless charging capabilities is huge is because OnePlus has previously held a firm stance against the form of juicing up its phones. In 2019 OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said 'wireless charging is far inferior [to wired]', and in 2018 OnePlus engineers told TechRadar 'Wireless charging [...] still provides a slow recharge rate. We are confident that our fast charging provides the best recharge experience on the market'.

Clearly OnePlus' stance on wireless charging has changed though, which is likely because the company has found a way to make it match wired powering.

The OnePlus 8 will come with Warp Charge 30 Wireless, which powers up at 30W (as the name suggests), which is as fast as the OnePlus 7T Pro charged with a cable, and is almost twice as fast as the iPhone 11's 18W wired fast charge.

OnePlus 8 wireless charging for all!

(Image credit: OnePlus)

It's worth pointing out that OnePlus doesn't specify wireless charging will come only to the OnePlus 8 Pro, so it seems all its new phones will have the feature. It's not clear if the anticipated OnePlus 8 Lite will have it though, it being a more affordable phone.

Alongside the announcement of OnePlus 8 wireless charging, the company teased a new wireless charger it could sell alongside the phone. This 'tease' comes in the form of a sketch though, so we can't tell much about it yet.

As previously stated, the OnePlus 8 phones are set to launch on April 14, and we'll be sure to find out everything about the new devices then. With all of the information OnePlus has been feeding us, it seems the new devices are sure to impress many, so TechRadar will bring you our impressions as well as news and analysis.