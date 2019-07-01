OnePlus 7 Pro owners get garbled push notification, but it's just a OnePlus error

A number of OnePlus 7 Pro owners have recently received a couple of rather confusing push notifications, seemingly from OnePlus itself. The good news is, it's nothing to worry about.

The spam notifications, which appear to be made up of a random selection of characters – with some in Chinese, and others in Latin – have been leaving customers a little confused.

However, OnePlus has been quick to respond, saying that the notifications were sent out in error during an internal test by its Oxygen OS team, rather than the result of a hack on suspicious activity.

That means you can dismiss the notifications, safe in the knowledge nothing untoward has happened to your device.

During an internal test, our OxygenOS team accidentally sent out a global push notification to some OnePlus 7 Pro owners. We would like to apologize for any difficulties, and assure you that our team is currently investigating the error. We’ll share more information soon.July 1, 2019

