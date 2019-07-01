Trending

OnePlus 7 Pro owners get garbled push notification, but it's just a OnePlus error

By Mobile phones  

Blame it on the Oxygen OS team

Image credit: OnePlus
(Image credit: OnePlus)

A number of OnePlus 7 Pro owners have recently received a couple of rather confusing push notifications, seemingly from OnePlus itself. The good news is, it's nothing to worry about.

The spam notifications, which appear to be made up of a random selection of characters – with some in Chinese, and others in Latin – have been leaving customers a little confused.

However, OnePlus has been quick to respond, saying that the notifications were sent out in error during an internal test by its Oxygen OS team, rather than the result of a hack on suspicious activity.

That means you can dismiss the notifications, safe in the knowledge nothing untoward has happened to your device.

Via The Verge

See more Mobile phones news