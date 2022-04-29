OnePlus 10R and two other new OnePlus phones have just been unveiled

Audio player loading…

If you liked the look of the OnePlus 10 Pro but not its price tag, the company now has a trio of possible alternatives for you, as it’s just announced the OnePlus 10R, the OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition, and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

The first two phones there are in most ways identical, but while the OnePlus 10R has a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging (which can get it from 1% to 100% in 32 minutes), the OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition has a 4,500mAh battery with 150W charging, capable of getting it from 1% to 100% in just 17 minutes.

And while fast charging can sometimes also degrade a battery faster, OnePlus claims the Endurance Edition will keep 80% of its capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, which is double the industry standard.

Beyond that, both phones have a 6.7-inch 1080 x 2412 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a fairly high-end MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide one, a 2MP macro one, and a 16MP front-facing one.

The phones also run Android 12, and they will go on sale in India on May 4. Pricing and availability for other regions hasn’t yet been confirmed, but for reference the OnePlus 10R starts at INR 38,999 (roughly $510 / £405 / AU$715), while the OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition (which can only be had with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage) costs INR 43,999 (around $575 / £460 / AU$805).

Then there’s the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which has a 6.58-inch 1080 x 2412 LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 695 chipset, 128GB of storage, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery, 33W charging, a 64MP main camera, a 2MP macro one, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP camera on the front.

It too has only so far been announced for India, where it will be sold from April 30 at a starting price of INR 19,999 (approximately $260 / £210 / AU$365).

Analysis: one phone with three names

The OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition have only just been announced, and yet they’ve also previously been announced – just under different names.

Not long ago we saw the OnePlus Ace unveiled in China, which is exactly the same phone as the OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition.

But even before that we saw the Realme GT Neo 3, which is again basically the same phone, and is available in both 150W and 80W versions. There’s a slight difference here though in that the GT Neo 3 has a slightly lesser Dimensity 8100 chipset, rather than the Max version.

The Realme handset also has a very different, rather racing inspired paint job. The colors that you can get the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Ace in also differ from one another, but the overall design is identical.

So if and when the OnePlus 10R launches elsewhere, it might not do so under that name. Here’s hoping at least that a fourth name isn’t added to the mix, because three is more than enough.