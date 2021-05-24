One of the best PS5 features is now available on PC

One of the best PS5 features can now be experienced on PC for the very first time if you own Sony’s clever DualSense controller and a copy of Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition.

A recent patch for the game enabled support for the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers if you’re playing the game in wired mode, which creates resistance when firing weapons and helps add an extra layer of immersion for players to enjoy.

Twitter user mrdomino_ shared a video of the DualSense controller in action, which shows how the adaptive triggers react when firing a gun in the game.

After a patch today, Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition became the first PC game to support haptic feedback and adaptive triggers officially (vid source is reddit) pic.twitter.com/CC3bUiKjwlMay 21, 2021

The DualSense adaptive triggers are arguably one of the most appealing aspects of the PS5, with games like Astro’s Playroom showing to great effect how compelling the PS5 DualSense can be when fully utilized. The controller’s haptic feedback is also a fantastic addition to Sony’s new pad, and convincingly mimics the sensation of rainfall in Returnal.

Support for the PS5 DualSense controller was added to Steam in November 2020 but has been fairly limited until now. While it remains to be seen how many PC developers will take the time to add native support for the PS5 controller, we hope that more games will add adaptive trigger and haptic feedback functionality as it’s still just as satisfying to experience, even six months after the PS5’s release.

DualSense desires

More PlayStation games have made their way to PC in recent months, with Days Gone the latest Sony exclusive to get a fully-fledged port.

However, while we wouldn’t be surprised to see more PS4 games make the transition, it remains to be seen whether PS5 games like Demon’s Souls or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will get the same treatment.