Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 release date, news and features

It's been a while since we've seen new cards from Nvidia. But, Nvidia has at last announced the GeForce RTX 2080 at Gamescom 2018 in Cologne, Germany.

The first we've seen mention of the official product was through a leaked product page during Nvidia's own press conference at the show, alongside the RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2070.

Heading into the RTX 2080 reveal at Gamescom, all we had to go off of was speculation and rumors. We didn't know whether the RTX 2080 was going to be based around Volta (an architecture some high-end GPUs have been using for a few months now), Ampere and Turing, the latter of which ended up being the force behind the GeForce RTX 2080.

Thankfully, Nvidia is has lifted the veil on the RTX 2080, powered by the Turing graphics processor.

Even with recent rumors of what was going to be showing up today, there was a bit of confusion as to the name of the RTX 2080. For the longest time, all the rumors pointed to the next cards being the GTX 1180 – until very recently. Now, we're sure it's the RTX 2080.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Nvidia’s next-generation flagship graphics card

Nvidia’s next-generation flagship graphics card When is it out? September 20 2018

September 20 2018 How much will it cost? $699 (£749, AU$1,199)

All of the speculation about the next generation of Nvidia’s cards seemed to coalesce on a Gamescom 2018 announcement. Nvidia themselves have released a teaser video hinting towards a reveal on August 20 at Gamescom.

Now, with all of the rumors and leaks behind us, we know for certain that three Nvidia RTX 20 Series graphics cards, including the RTX 2080, will launch on September 20.

This means that the products should be available in stores and for general online order on that day, and pre-orders processed today on August 20 (at the time of writing) should ship on that same day: September 20.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 price

This is where things might get a little tricky, as Nvidia is currently talking about two prices regarding its new RTX graphics cards at the time of writing. There are the prices that Nvidia CEO Jen-sen Huang announced on-stage and those found on Nvidia's own website. Here's what Huang said on stage:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti: $999 (about £753, AU$1,388)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 : $699 (about £527, AU$936)

: $699 (about £527, AU$936) Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070: $499 (about £376, AU$668)

Now, here's what the prices are listed at on Nvidia's website, which you can pre-order the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti from right now. Spoiler alert: they're much higher:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti: $1,199 (about £904, AU$1,605)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 : $799 (about £602, AU$1,070)

: $799 (about £602, AU$1,070) Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070: $599 (about £451, AU$802)

For reference, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and Nvdia GTX 1080 came with starting prices at $699 (£679, AU$1099) and $599 (£600, AU$925), respectively.

So, regardless of which price being the real deal, these cards are markedly more expensive than previous launches. This is likely why Nvidia's spending a lot of effort on educating the masses on ray tracing and its benefits, as this is a key feature of the graphics cards that's likely costly to produce.

Developing...

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 specs

This is the exciting part of the article. In May, the reported specs of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 were spotted in the TechPowerUp GPU database, and it is looking juicy.

If all the speculation is to be believed, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 is going to be more powerful than even the Nvidia Titan Xp, the most powerful consumer graphics card on the market right now. And, while we won't know any specific numbers until Nvidia reveals them at Gamescom, all the pieces are falling into place.

The only solid information we have on Turing heading into Gamescom is based on the specifications for the new Turing Quadro RTX cards that were just announced – and are intended for professionals and scientists.

On top of ray-tracing tech, which Nvidia is pushing to be the future of PC gaming graphics, these cards feature an absurd amount of memory – up to 48GB of GDDR6 on the Quadro RTX 8000. We don’t think the next flagship gaming card will be quite that high, but those rumors suggesting 16GB of GDDR6 don’t seem so farfetched anymore.

Based on the information we have gathered, we think the RTX 2080, whenever it shows up, will be running GDDR6 memory. That theory is backed up by a PCB using GDDR6 spotted by a Reddit commenter. Now, we’re not sure if this points to the Turing-backed RTX 2080 or to a Tesla card, but it does suggest that the memory on the next generation of GPUs will be much more powerful.

Running at 200 watts and manufactured with a new 12nm process, the RTX 2080 will pack 3,584 CUDA cores, 224 TMUs (texture mapping units), 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a rated Floating Point 32 (FP32) performance of a whopping 14 Teraflops.

Compared to 2016’s Nvidia GTX 1080, with its 2,560 CUDA cores, 160 TMUs, 8GB of GDDR5 VRAM and 8.7 teraflops of FP32 performance, you’re looking at massive potential performance gains.

And, it doesn’t even end with the reported specs for the RTX 2080 either, as we’ve also seen rumored specs for a lower-end RTX 2070 pop up on Wccftech. The lower tier card will reportedly run with 2,688 CUDA cores, 168 TMUs, 8-16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 9.75 Teraflops of FP32 performance.

This means, even if you can’t afford the RTX 2080, you can still beat out the last-generation flagship at a bargain price.