Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 release date, news and features

Although, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti might be the flagships of the new Turing series of graphics cards, we know they can be out of reach for most PC gamers. Naturally, we expect GeForce RTX 2070 will be even more popular as currently the only graphics card with real-time ray tracing that’s anywhere close to being remotely affordable.

The xx70 cards of any Nvidia GPU series is often characterized as a mid-range product in price with performance that hews closer to a high-end card – especially if you’re comfortable with overclocking. Based on what we know so far, it looks like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 will continue this trend, but with even better performance and a higher-than-ever price.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Nvidia’s next-gen mid-range graphics card

Nvidia’s next-gen mid-range graphics card When is it out? October 17, 2018

October 17, 2018 How much will it cost? $499 (about £380, AU$690) – $599 (£569, AU$899)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 will be available starting on October 17, 2018. The mid-range graphics card was originally announced at Nvidia’s GeForce Gaming Celebration with an obscure release date only specified as sometime in October 2018.

Thankfully, the company followed up with an official tweet announcing its final release date a little more than three weeks ahead of the launch.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 price

As with the rest of the Turing lineup, this graphics card comes at a substantial premium over its predecessor. Nvidia may have announced the GeForce RTX 2070 with a starting price of $499 (about £380, AU$690), but you’ll more likely find the price at around $599 (£569, AU$899).

For one thing, the GPU maker’s own Founders Edition version of the card costs as much.

For reference, the Founders Edition version of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti and Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070 originally came priced at $449 (£419, AU$759) and $399 (£379, AU$699), respectively.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 specs

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 not only looks exciting because it’s the cheapest RTX graphics card you can buy currently, it also packs an impressive transistor count. Spec for spec, this GPU leapfrogs its predecessor by including 20% more CUDA cores and 6Gbps faster GDDR6 video memory.

We’re still in the dark as to how many Ray Tracing (RT) cores and AI-powered Tensor cores this GPU will feature. However, it’s almost a guarantee that we’ll see fewer of each compared to what’s available on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that the RTX 2070 will support pairing multiple GPUs through SLI – even though Nvidia introduced a much higher bandwidth NVLink Bridge connector with Turing. If you’re looking to do a multi-GPU setup, you’ll have to plunk down more money on a higher-end graphics card from Nvidia.

That is pretty much all we know about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 for now – stay tuned for more information and insights as well as a full review coming soon.