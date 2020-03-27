Nvidia GeForce Now adds Control and more games to streaming service

After a barnstorming beta period, game streaming service Nvidia GeForce Now has struggled slightly since fully launching, having trouble keeping publishers onside and losing key games from its catalogue. But there's some well-deserved good news for subscribers today.

A bucket load of new titles is being added to the service, kicking off with the superb supernatural adventure Control, complete with ray tracing effects in tow.

As well as that headliner, the service is getting a host of other new titles: Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Dungeons 3, Headsnatchers, IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad, Jagged Alliance 2 - Wildfire and The Guild 3.

Light at the end of the tunnel

Hopefully, this represents the first stage in rosier times for Nvidia GeForce Now, with Nvidia stating that it will be adding new games every Thursday going forward.

GeForce Now had a great beta, letting people get used to its streaming concept for free. But once it started charging for the full-fat release, publishers started to pull support for the platform, including Activision Blizzard (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Overwatch and World of Warcraft), Bethesda (Fallout and The Elder Scrolls titles) and 2K Games (Civilization, BioShock, XCOM and Borderlands).

Nvidia says its still in talks to bring these top-tier titles back to its service – which would be fantastic. It's our most-highly regarded game streaming service out there yet thanks its its flexibility, allowing you to add your own previously-bought PC titles to the service at no extra charge.