Nvidia driver preps RTX 3000 GPU owners for Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition

Nvidia has released a new GeForce Game Ready Driver that will equip PC gamers with day-one support for the ray tracing and DLSS 2.0-enabled Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition .

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition is set to be released on May 6 as a souped-up edition of the first-person shooter, which was first released in February 2019. With Nvidia’s new driver installed, players will be able to experience new visual features such as ray-traced reflections and emissive lighting thanks to Nvidia’s frame rate-boosting DLSS 2.0 tech.

Once the game launches next month as both a standalone release and a free update for anyone who has already bought the game on PC, Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition will be available via Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store and GOG.

Of course, you won’t just need to install Nvidia’s latest driver release, as a ray-tracing capable GPU is a mandatory requirement - which means you won’t be able to play it if you’re still using older hardware. However, if your PC can’t handle it yet, Metro Exodus is also being enhanced for the PS5 , Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S .

What other games will the new Nvidia driver enhance?

Nvidia’s latest driver update also equips gamers with day-one support forResident Evil Village and Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which are launching on May 7 and May 14, respectively. It also adds support for five newly-validated G Sync monitors including the Asus XG349C and Samsung LC27G50A.

Finally, in order to ensure more gamers are able to get their hands on its RTX 3000 series GPUs, Nvidia has also updated the hash limiter for the GeForce RTX 3060 . This comes after cryptocurrency miners found several ways to bypass Nvidia’s initial efforts to stop them from using its elusive GPUs to mine Etherium.

The Nvidia GeForce Game Ready 466.27 WHQL driver is now available to download through the GeForce Experience application.