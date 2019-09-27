Now available, ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2020!

ACD Systems has taken the wraps off of Photo Studio Ultimate 2020, the latest in a long line of innovative and high-end photo editing software. Previous versions of the software have offered powerful DAM and RAW editing features -- but now the company is taking things to the next level.

In particular, the software is built to make photo editing quick and easy by putting the tools you need front-and-center. The result? You can get back where you belong -- out in the field, taking great photos. ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate has become known for its excellent image management tools, while simultaneously offering a huge range of editing tools and features that should make the software an important addition to any photographer’s toolbox.

The 2020 edition of the software, as mentioned, brings ACDSee’s offering a step further, through the inclusion of a series of super smart features that should help you make the right edits quickly.

For example, the software now offers a new and improved facial recognition feature, with which ACDSee can recommend names -- so you’ll be able to quickly search through your library to find photos of a particular person. It’s particularly helpful for file searching and management -- and means that instead of scrolling through thousands of photos of an event to find those of a single person, you can type in a quick search term and get results in a matter of seconds.

(Image credit: ACD Systems International Inc)

A new HDR feature is super smart too. The feature essentially allows you to merge images of the same scene with different exposures. As a result, you’ll single image with a ton more detail than you would otherwise get.

There are new tools at your disposal in ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2020 too. Notable is the addition of a new Blended Clone tool, which is basically a mixture of the Smart Erase and Clone tools. By using this tool, you can easily remove elements from an image that you might not want by copying pixels from a source point and integrating those pixels onto the image. You’ll end up with an image that looks natural.

Next up is new RAW support for a range of cameras -- so if ACDSee didn’t already support your camera, then it likely will now. New cameras added to the software include the Sony A6400, Panasonic Lumix DC-ZS80, Fujifilm X-T100, Hasselblad X1D II 50c, and more.

Other new features include the ability to resize the canvas, which makes it easy to create composite images, and new rulers -- which makes it easier to measure images based on inches, centimeters, or pixels. That’s good news for creating an image that you intend to print. There’s even a new text tool that gives you the ability to use text in layers.

(Image credit: ACD Systems International Inc)

Safe to say, with all these new features, ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2020 is pretty clearly a feat of photo-editing engineering. The new features seriously set ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2020 from many other options out there, and they’re especially helpful at this price point. Other offerings with similar features generally cost a whole lot more than ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate -- and they usually don’t offer the range of features offered by it, like the new Blended Clone tool.

ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2020 is available for $149.99 for a perpetual license -- or you can subscribe for $69 per year, which will get you access to regular updates and new versions of the software, which is probably worth it considering the ton of new features that will undoubtedly be available in future versions of the software. You can get more information about the software straight from the ACDSee website.