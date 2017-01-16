Nokia will reveal its ‘next exciting chapter’ at MWC 2017

Stop the presses! Light the beacons! Alert the elders! Nokia will return to MWC 2017 for its ‘next exciting chapter’ next month, and we’re hoping that means some shiny new smartphones.

HMD, the firm which now owns the Nokia phones brand, has sent out "save the date" invites for its launch event on February 26 in Barcelona, Spain.

This isn't the first we've heard from the new Nokia, with the firm already launching the Nokia 6 Android phone in China - but with an MWC appearance we expect to see handsets with a global availability announced.

Currently Nokia is tipped to launch the Nokia 8 - a much rumored flagship smartphone set to run Android - although firm details on the handset are currently thin on the ground.

