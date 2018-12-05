Nokia 8.1 announced with big screen and dual cameras

The Nokia 8.1 has just been announced, and on paper it has got a lot of high points considering its £379.99 (roughly $485 / AU$665) price.

For a start, it has a big 6.18-inch Full HD+ (2246 x 1080) screen which supports HDR10, so you can get the most out of supported content.

The phone, which lines up exactly with a recent leak, also has a pair of cameras on the back, with both a 12MP main lens with optical image stabilization and a 13MP depth sensor. Plus, there’s a 20MP camera on the front.

Power is handled by a Snapdragon 710 chipset and 4GB of RAM, making for an upper mid-range spec. The phone has 64GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB), a microSD card slot, and a 3,500mAh battery, which supports fast charging and which the company claims can last up to two days between charges.

The Nokia 8.1 also runs Android 9 Pie (specifically the Android One version), so it’s both up-to-date and should get speedy updates in future.

It has a fairly high-end design, with a metal frame, a notch and what appears to be a glass back, though notably there is still a substantial bezel below the screen.

While the phone has been announced, you can’t actually buy it quite yet, with the Nokia 8.1 set to hit UK stores on January 14. When it does, you’ll be able to choose between Blue/Silver, Steel/Copper and Iron/Steel color combinations. US and Australian pricing and availability has yet to be confirmed.