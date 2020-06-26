Noise Cancelling podcast episode 17: macOS 11 Big Sur, iOS 14 and Google Pixel 4a

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and features Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Matt Swider, TechRadar's Managing Editor, and David Lumb, TechRadar's Mobile Editor, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week seventeen: Acer's new gaming laptop and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20

As usual we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. First up, we begin the show with our thoughts on Apple's WWDC 2020.

We also discuss the iPadOS 14 release date and features, everything we know about the macOS 11 Big Sur, and watchOS 7's details too.

We'll also be chatting about our review of the TCL 10 Pro, why Ninja and Shroud turned down Facebook Gaming's substantial offer and all about the Google Pixel 4a.

Meanwhile, this week's 'Unpopular Opinions' slot is that we're not a fan of Apple AirPower. But why? You're going to have to listen to the show to find out more.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.