Nintendo Switch Online is getting an underrated Pokémon classic next week

You can't say Nintendo Switch Online is devoid of interesting inclusions, as an upcoming addition of an N64 classic proves.

The Nintendo Switch's online subscription service is set to get Pokémon Puzzle League on July 15. The N64 puzzler comes hot on the heels of Pokémon Snap which came to the service just last month.

Pokémon Puzzle League will also be the first game added to Nintendo Switch Online's N64 roster outside of the initially announced lineup. As such, we should expect a second wave of games to start cropping up periodically throughout this year and potentially the next.

Join Ash, Brock, and Misty as they gather in Puzzle Village to compete for the title of Pokémon Puzzle Master! Pokémon Puzzle League is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 7/15!

You can never have too much Pokémon

Pokémon Puzzle League is a 'Match 3' style puzzle game where you shift blocks of various colors. Line up three or more of the same type of block, and they'll be cleared from the board. In doing so, you'll hopefully be able to chain together combos of block lines to score big and set your opponent back.

Pokémon Puzzle League is somewhat unique as it's closely tied to the Gen 1 Pokémon anime that was airing at the time. As such, it features clips and voice samples from the anime – quite a rare sight on the N64 in general.

That means you'll be able to play as and against characters from that iconic first anime season. Ash, Misty, and Brock are joined by stalwarts like Gary Oak, Team Rocket, and the Elite Four.

Frankly, we've been inundated with all kinds of Pokémon titles this year. Pokémon Legends Arceus delighted players in January by shaking up the tried and true formula. And in November, Gen 9 games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are launching on Nintendo Switch, bringing a new locale and a slew of new pocket monsters to catch.

While the N64 wasn't home to a mainline Pokémon game, it had plenty of memorable spin-offs. Hopefully, we'll eventually get Pokémon Stadium and its sequel on the Nintendo Switch Online service, too. Not just for the cinematic battles, but also for those delightfully silly party minigames.