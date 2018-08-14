Nikon's new mirrorless cameras will be called the Z6 and Z7

With the official launch of Nikon's new mirrorless camera just over two weeks away the rumors are coming thick and fast, and the latest is that there will actually be two new cameras announced, and they'll be called the Z6 and Z7.

According to NikonRumors.com, the Z6 will be a high-speed, low-light model with a 24MP full-frame sensor, while the Z7 will be a high-resolution model with a 45MP full-frame sensor.

It's also rumored that the new line of Nikon lenses for the mirrorless system will be called Z-Nikkors, while we're guessing the mount will be called Z-mount.

As well as the purported Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7 mirrorless cameras, together with a 24-70mm f/4, 50mm f/1.8 lens and another, wide-angle lens (24mm f/1.8, 28mm f/1.8 or 35mm f/1.8), all of which are set to be announced on August 23, NikonRumors is also reporting that we'll see an ultra-fast 58mm f/0.95 prime lens announced after the launch.