Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II: what we want to see from the full-frame mirrorless cameras

The Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II are now just days away from their official launch, after Nikon posted a countdown to the full-frame mirrorless cameras' unveiling on its website.

The golden date for camera fans is October 14 - that's when we'll find out what new tricks the Nikon Z6 II (and its high-resolution sibling) will be bringing to try and claim the fiercely contested number one spot in our best cameras guide.

Despite a wave of new full-frame mirrorless cameras this year, from the Canon EOS R5 to the Sony A7S III, the Nikon Z6 has retained the number one spot in our list of the finest cameras you can buy.

This is because value plays a big part in our rankings, and the Nikon Z6's current price (and steady improvements via firmware updates) has meant that it remains our pick as the best all-round camera for most hobbyists and pros.

Of course, that could well change if the Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II deliver enough new features to justify their expected higher price tags. But what will those new additions be?

Based on our experience with the current Nikon Z6 and Z7, and some early rumors, here are all of the new treats we're hoping to see in their long-awaited successors. But first, a quick update on the Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II's expected pricing and release date.

A countdown clock on the Nikon website shows that the Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II will both be revealed on October 14 at 8am ET / 1pm BST / 11pm AEDT.

We don't yet know if the full-frame cameras will be available to buy immediately after the announcement, but it seems likely that there will be a short gap before they arrive on store shelves.

How much will they cost? Again, there's no official information on this yet, but we can make an educated guess based on their predecessors. When they launched in November 2018, the Nikon Z6 cost $1,995.95 / £1,995 / AU$3,499 (body only) and the Nikon Z7 set you back $3,399.95 / £3,399 / AU$5,499 (body only).

Given the two cameras are expected to be incremental updates, we're expecting their successors to be in this ballpark. If Nikon is particularly aggressive, it might dip under the $2,000 / £2,000 / AU$3,499 mark for the Nikon Z6 II, but we suspect its upgrades will take it just over that figure, with the Nikon Z7 II costing around $3,499 / £3,499 / AU$5,599 (body only).

We don't have long to find out though, and you can expect to see some lens bundles with the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4, too.

Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II: what we want to see

1.) A new EVF

There's certainly nothing wrong with the electronic viewfinders on the current Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7, both of which have 0.5-inch, 3.6-million dot EVFs. When those cameras arrived in 2018, they had among the best viewfinders we'd used at the time, and those displays continue to be very competitive with today's mirrorless cameras.

That said, the Canon EOS R5 and Sony A7S III have recently spoiled us with even higher-res EVFs (the latter pushing them close to the limit with a 9.44m-dot EVF), while many rival cameras also trump the Z6 and Z7's display rate of 60p. As the Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II are expected to be incremental updates, we don't think we'll see new viewfinders, but it'd be a pleasant surprise if it did give them a boost.

2.) A vari-angle touchscreen

This feature's certainly a little polarizing, given that stills-only photographers tend to favor touchscreens that tilt up or down. But we think the Nikon Z6 II could do with appealing to the growing number hybrid shooters, who want one full-frame camera for all of their video and stills needs. And that generally means including a 'flippy' screen.

This is something that the Canon EOS R6 and Canon EOS R5 both embraced thanks to their fully articulated vari-angle touchscreens. Because you can pull these screens around to face the front of the camera, they appeal to solo videographers who can check their framing during a video shoot, while also using the display's flexibility for photos.

How likely is it that Nikon will do the same? Looking at the Nikon Z5, which has a tilting screen, we reckon it's unlikely that Nikon will introduce vari-angle screens on the Z6 II and Z7 II. Such a move would make less sense for the latter, too, which would mean slightly different designs for its two full-frame mirrorless flagships.

3. Next-gen autofocus

To be fair to Nikon, it has steadily improved the autofocus on the Nikon Z6 and Z7 with firmware updates. At launch, both cameras lacked Eye AF, but this was added in a much-needed May 2019 update, which added a small yellow box to your subject's eye when it detected a face in the scene.

We've also found Nikon's focus tracking worked very well, though there's no doubt Sony and Canon have now taken autofocus to new levels on their full-frame mirrorless flagships. We're hoping that some additional hardware (rumors have suggested Dual Expeed Processors) and software developments can work in tandem to at least bring the Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II closer today's cutting-edge AF.

Perhaps that could include Animal AF for wildlife shooters, although whether Nikon is able to match the Animal Eye AF heights that our resident wildlife photographer fell in love with on the Canon EOS R5 remains to be seen.

4. A bigger buffer

One of our main criticisms of the Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7 were their relatively shallow buffer depths for shooting action sequences.

At its highest quality image settings (12-bit raw files and Fine JPEGS), the Nikon Z7 could only maintain its 8fps burst speed for 10-12 frames. The Nikon Z6 faired slightly better by managing to shoot 35 of its raw files at 12fps, but this performance is still overshadowed by many of today's cameras.

We think the Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II are likely to come with bigger buffers, and that seems to be backed up by the early rumors. On a similar theme, we'd also like to see both cameras' maximum frame-rates bumped from their respective highs of 12fps (Nikon Z6) and 9fps (Nikon Z7). Together with buffer and autofocus improvements, this would help bring that up to speed with rivals when it comes to shooting action scenes.

5. Boosted video skills

The big trend in full-frame mirrorless cameras over the past few years has been drastically improved video performance, with the Sony A7S III recently taking that to new heights and claiming the number one spot in our best 4K cameras guide.

We're not expecting the Nikon Z6 or Z7 to hit those levels (after all, the Sony A7S III is a pro video-focused camera with a 12MP sensor), but we would like to see the Z6 II in particular take its video powers up a notch.

The most obvious way to do this would be with internal 10-bit video capture, which would hugely boost its editing flexibility and overall video appeal over its 8-bit predecessor. This would make it a possible rival to the Panasonic Lumix S5, which also shoots 4K 10-bit video internally is one of our favorite hybrid full-frame cameras right now.

But we're not sure if the Nikon Z6 II will make that leap, with current rumors instead pointing to an (equally welcome) 4K/60p mode that could prove helpful when carving off slowed down b-roll footage from your video shoots.

6. A high resolution Pixel Shift mode

One of our favorite little tricks on cameras like the Sony A7R IV and Olympus OM-D E-M1X is their Pixel Shift modes (which Olympus calls its High Res Shot Mode). This lets you capture a series of images that can later be merged to create a single, super-high-resolution file.

On the A7R IV, this allows you to create incredible 240MP composite images with staggering detail. We'd love to see something similar on the Nikon Z7 II, as it'd make the camera even more appealing to landscape shooters. It'd also boost the Z6 II's versatility too, even if you need to combine the images later in software rather than in-camera.

7.) Dual card slots

Finally, there's the most obvious (and perhaps most likely) new feature that we're expecting to arrive on the Nikon Z6 II and Nikon Z7 II. Both the Nikon Z6 and Z7 were widely panned for only including one card slot, even if that decision was partly based on the increased reliability of XQD cards.

The question is perhaps what type of cards lots Nikon will bring to the new cameras. The most likely (and rumored) setup is for the Z6 II and Z7 II to have one CFexpress slot (which would be compatible with XQD cards) and another SD card slot, but that's something we'll have to wait to find out for sure in the launch event soon.