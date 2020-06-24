Nikon Z5 leak suggests it will launch in July with an unexpected feature

The rumored Nikon Z5 looks to have taken a step closer to launching, with some apparently leaked specs suggesting the full-frame camera won't be quite as stripped down as expected.

The most notable feature of the leak shared by the usually reliable Nikon Rumors is that the Nikon Z5 will come with an electronic viewfinder (EVF), placed centrally like the Nikon Z50.

Earlier rumors had suggested that the Nikon Z5 might take the radical step of removing the EVF completely, in order to cut down its price and cement its position as a more affordable full-frame alternative to the Nikon Z6.

But Nikon Rumors now says that is incorrect and that the Z5 will instead lack a top-plate LCD, which would be far less divisive. These LCDs are usually included on pro-level cameras and can be handy for quickly checking settings, but tend not to appear on cheaper full-frame models like the Canon EOS RP.

So what else can we expect from Nikon's entry-level full-frame camera? The rumors suggest it will be impressively close to the Nikon Z6 in many ways, with the same EVF and autofocus system as the camera that sits top of our best cameras list.

The Nikon Z5 will also apparently have a 24MP full-frame sensor, in-body image stabilization (IBIS), dual UHS-II SD card slots and, like its more premium Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7 siblings, a magnesium alloy body.

The Nikon Z5 is now expected to have a centrally-placed viewfinder, like the Nikon Z50 above. (Image credit: Future)

Snap happy

So how exactly will the Nikon Z5 cut corners compared to its pricier siblings? According to the rumors, its video powers will be a little more limited, with a 1.7x crop in 4K mode and no slo-mo frame-rate options.

It might also be less powerful than the Nikon Z6 for sports or wildlife shooting, with the max burst shooting rate expected to be 6fps, rather than 12fps.

Still, these specs do suggest that the Nikon Z5 could be a tempting option for stills shooters who mostly shoots landscapes or more static subjects. In many ways, it's shaping up to be a mirrorless equivalent of a D600 series camera like the Nikon D610.

There are no rumors yet on pricing, but given the Nikon Z6 is currently available for $1,600 / £1,500 / AU$2,600, the Z5 would have to be priced comfortably below that figure.

And with Nikon Rumors suggesting the Z5 will be announced "in the second half of July", we might not have long to wait to find out for sure.