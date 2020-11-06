Next-gen console reviews and Apple Watch 6 vs Fitbit: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 37

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Adam Vjestica, TechRadar's Senior Staff Writer, and Kate Kozuch, Staff Writer at Tom's Guide, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 37: Apple event, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales review and more

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: what tech would you combine with a piece of exercise equipment?

Tune in this week to hear our thoughts on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well what we expect to see in the upcoming Apple Event. We also talk about the Apple Watch 6 vs Fitbit, and our review of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinion is... Disney Plus isn't great and who cares about the PS5 and Xbox Series X anyway? You'll have to tune in to find out what we thought.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.