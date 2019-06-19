New Zealand vs South Africa live stream: how to watch today's Cricket World Cup 2019 from anywhere

Having scored their first win of the 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 by defeating Afghanistan by nine wickets on Saturday, South Africa face another crucial test as they try to cling on to their hopes of remaining in the tournament. No matter where you are in the world you can watch this crucial match by using our guide below to getting a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream.

The South Africans will be facing a much sterner test on Wednesday as they prepare to face New Zealand - one of the tournament's most impressive sides so far, and also arguably one of the luckiest. Having dispatched unfancied Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan as expected, the rain prevented them from facing a much tougher test against in-form India, allowing them to take a point that they may not have otherwise managed.

Live stream New Zealand vs South Africa - where and when Today's match, takes place at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, the home of Warwickshire County Cricket Club. Play begins at 10.30am BST. For Kiwis fans fans that's a 11.30pm NZT start and for those looking to cheer on the Proteas, play begins at 11.30am South Africa Standard Time.

On paper (and at the bookies) the odds for South Africa getting any joy out of today's game look bleak. The win over Afghanistan was more laboured than it perhaps should have been, and there's the other minor detail that the Kiwis have knocked them out of the last two World Cups.

For the Proteas to have any chance they'll need to work out a way of preventing Kane Williamson from doing the sort of damage he's done to other teams in the tournament so far - the New Zealand skipper has been in scintillating form, scoring 40 and 79 in his last two innings.

It's another crucial Cricket World Cup 2019 match and one you’ll be able to watch with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our New Zealand vs South Africa live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to tune in you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on an illegal feed from a website that's likely infested with malware.

How to watch the game in New Zealand live stream

Sky has have snapped up exclusive rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Play is set to begin at 9.30pm - we'd advise having a steady stream of coffee at hand if you're intending to watch the whole of the proceedings. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa: live stream in Australia

The main go-to option for fans looking to watch today's match and the rest of the World Cup is via a Fox Sports subscription. If you don't fancy weighing yourself down with that sort of commitment, then a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices) may suit you better. Both packages will allow you to watch all of the World Cup, but without the need to be tied into a long contract. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 7.30pm AEST today.

How to stream New Zealand vs South Africa live in the UK

Sky Sports holds the sole rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, meaning you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from today's game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. And then there's the Sky Go app if you're hoping to watch on a mobile device. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from Blighty you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India /Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between New Zealand vs South Africa is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to watch the cricket in Pakistan

Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned (and free-to-watch) PTV Sports. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa: US live stream