New YouTube feature makes repeating videos a piece of cake

YouTube has introduced a new feature that makes it easier than ever to watch videos on repeat. It's particularly handy for music and other audio, such as nature sounds and ASMR, which you can use to help you concentrate, mask background noise, and sleep better.

YouTube already allowed you to loop videos, but the option was so well hidden that people often use third-party browser extensions and apps to achieve the same goal.

When you're using YouTube on the desktop, the repeat option is visible when you right-click to open a context menu on the player, along with 'Copy video URL', 'Copy debug info' and 'Stats for nerds'.

Most of those options are pretty niche and will only interest a small handful of users, so YouTube's designers set to work making things more accessible, and the fruits of their labors are rolling out right now.

Now the 'Loop' option is first in the menu rather than third, and every tool in the list is accompanied by a neat icon to show what it does. Simply right-click the video, select 'Loop' and playback will restart from the beginning automatically as soon as it ends.

And on mobile?

If you're using a mobile device, repeating YouTube videos isn't so straightforward, but there are a few workarounds.

One option is to visit YouTube in your web browser, use the browser's menu to request the desktop site, and then follow the instructions above (holding a finger on the player to display the menu rather than right-clicking).

You can also repeat a video by adding it to a playlist. Open the video in the YouTube app, then tap the 'Add to playlist' icon at the top (the plus sign in a square) and create a new playlist. Give it a suitable name and tap 'Save'.

Tap the 'Library' icon at the bottom left and scroll down to find your new playlist. Tap it once to open it, then tap the large play button on the right. Tap the playlist name underneath the player window, and you'll see buttons that allow you to loop or shuffle it. Since the playlist only contains one video, this will make it repeat indefinitely.

(Image credit: Google)

It works, but it's a pretty inelegant solution, so hopefully the app will soon follow the example of the desktop player with a simple way to repeat videos with only a few taps.

Via 9to5Google