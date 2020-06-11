New undersea web cable to connect major Asian information hubs

NEC has announced the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) Consortium's plans to build a high-performance submarine cable connecting Hong Kong, China's Guangdong Province, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The Japanese company was selected by the consortium to construct the 9,400-kilometer long ADC cable which is scheduled to be completed during Q4 of 2022.

General manager of the submarine network division at NEC Corporation, Atsushi Kuwahara explained how the new undersea cable will provide seamless connectivity in a press release, saying:

"As the supplier of the ADC Cable, NEC continues to support critical infrastructure in Asia. This advanced optical fiber submarine cable system will provide seamless connectivity to the countries it lands in and the regions it services. NEC is impressed by the level of commitment from members of the ADC Consortium, and will fully capitalize on our regional expertise to support ADC and to ensure the successful completion of this project."

Asia Direct Cable

The finished cable will feature multiple pairs of high capacity optical fibers designed to carry more than 140 Tbps of traffic to allow for high capacity transmission of data across the East and Southeast Asian regions.

As a result of ADC's high capacity, the new submarine cable will be able to support bandwidth-intensive applications driven by technological advancements in 5G, the cloud, IoT and AI.

NEC has proven itself as the most reliable choice for the consortium according to ADC Co-Chair Koji Ishii who praised the company's past work, saying:

"This new system will contribute to drive the Asian ICT business growth as one of the core infrastructure in the region and to meet the evolving marketplace. As a leading submarine cable system vendor, NEC has successfully provided many trans-Asia submarine cable systems, making the company the most reliable choice for the ADC supply partner."

