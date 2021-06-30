New partnership brings Checkout.com payment platform to BigCommerce

Checkout.com has been certified as a technology partner to BigCommerce, in a move that will allow merchants to access its full-service payments platform.

From today, the cloud-based payments platform will offer BigCommerce’s 60,000 global merchants the option of using its resources, including powerful international payment capabilities.

BigCommerce customers will be able to tap into the suite of Checkout.com features and functions, which includes the likes of gateway, processor and risk management tools, directly from within their BigCommerce Control Panel.

On another practical level, merchants will be given direct access for processing Visa, Mastercard, American Express and other major international cards. This newfound flexibility will be complemented with the option to use a wider array of payment methods, including Alipay, Bancontact, Boleto Bancário, EPS, Fawry, Giropay, iDEAL, KNET, Multibanco, OXXO, Przelewy24, Qpay, SEPA Direct Debit and Sofort.

Cloud-based platform

Tracy Meng, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Checkout.com, said: “As the eCommerce market continues to grow exponentially, our partnership with BigCommerce removes complexities and enables enterprises to scale internationally with ease. We’re pleased to unlock our payment solutions to BigCommerce merchants, offering their customers greater flexibility and a seamless checkout experience.”



The move is aimed at opening up new markets and territories for merchants, from small businesses through to larger corporations, as well as boosting approval rates for transactions. Ultimately, it should allow businesses to generate more growth from within their online stores.

Russell Klein, Chief Commercial Officer for BigCommerce, said: “Our partnership with Checkout.com further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry. Checkout.com shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”