Vivanco: music on the move

With wireless technology seemingly everywhere these days, it's easy to forget the humble headphone has been available in wireless form for years. Most wireless headphones rely on the FM transmission band and it's this system that Vivanco has employed in its new range of entry-level models.

New wireless headphones

Three new models make up Vivanco's new wireless range, allowing roaming of up to100m, with three channels of operation. Heading the line-up is the FMH 7190 (£60), which benefits from auto-tuning - so you're always getting the best signal - and SRS TruSurround XT, a type of virtual surround sound aimed at TV users. Vivanco claims the flagship has a generous frequency range of 20-20,000Hz, and improved sound quality from its redesigned ear pads.

At just £50, the FMH 6180 enjoys many of the benefits of its bigger brother, but without the virtual surround technology, making it ideal for music lovers. But, if money is tight, the most affordable model, the £40 FMH 6150, has the same wide frequency response and redesigned ear pads as the top models, but without the auto-tuning functionality.

All models benefit from an independent volume control and come complete with a docking station and rechargeable NiMH batteries. Simply place the headphones onto the docking cradle and they are automatically recharged.