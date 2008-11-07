First pictures: Virgin's 50Mb modem

Virgin Media has unveiled its new 50Mb capable modem – which will be rolled out to its customers when they move on to the forthcoming super-fast broadband connection.

TechRadar is the first to get hold of the piccies of the new modem – which is all black curves and glistening plastic.

The released specs for the modem are:

EuroDOCSIS 3.0/DOCSIS 3.0 Operation

EuroDOCSIS/DOCSIS 1.0/1.1/2.0 Compatible

Supports four channel bonding

Ethernet Interface (RJ-45)(10/100/1000 Mbps compatible)

All in all, it's an impressive package which illustrates just how far internet access has come.

No longer is our modem destined to be a grey box sat in the corner blinking at us, now we can expect shiny tasteful tech blinking at us instead.

There is still no firm date for the arrival of the 50Mb package, but it will be making its bow before the end of the year after successful trials.

Does it remind anyone else of a PlayStation 3? Not a bad thing, all in all.