Netherlands F1 live stream: how to watch 2021 Dutch Grand Prix online from anywhere

Niki Lauda stood atop the podium the last time F1 came to Zandvoort, and 36 years later the iconic seaside circuit is back on the calendar. It's as good a time as any for a trip to the beach, after last weekend's rain-soaked Belgian GP became the shortest race in F1 history - a farce considering no racing actually took place... Follow our guide to live stream F1 and watch the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix online wherever you are, as the drivers return to the track following the summer break.

Pole-sitter Max Verstappen was declared the winner at Spa after three absurd laps behind the safety car, earning 12.5 points in the process to cut Lewis Hamilton's lead at the top of the championship to three points.

The 23-year-old Belgian-Dutch driver, who races under the Dutch flag, will be roared on by a raucous orange crowd at Zandvoort, and he's far more familiar with the track than his title rival, being a regular fixture at the annual Jumbo Racedagen.

Valterri Bottas had an excellent record at the venue in his F3 days, becoming the first driver to win the Masters of Formula 3 race twice at the circuit. Could the under-fire Finn react to George Russell's maiden podium by pulling off his first victory of the season?

Read on for full details of how to get an F1 live stream and watch the Dutch Grand Prix online. Catch all the F1 Dutch GP action from start to finish - including details on how to watch the qualifiers and practice - with the help of this guide.

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2021 schedule

Practice 1 - Friday, September 3 at 10.30am BST / 11.30am CET / 5.30am ET / 2.30am PT

Practice 2 - Friday, September 3 at 2pm BST / 3pm CET / 9am ET / 6am PT

Practice 3 - Saturday, September 4 at 11am BST / 12pm CET / 6am ET / 3am PT

Qualifying - Saturday, September 4 at 2pm BST / 3pm CET / 9am ET / 6am PT

Dutch GP 2021 - Sunday, September 5 at 2pm BST / 3pm CET / 9am ET / 6am PT

Free F1 live stream: where can you watch Dutch GP for free

Several countries around the world have the rights to show some of the F1 action on free-to-air TV.

A full list of free-to-air streamers can be found on our dedicated guide on how to watch F1, where you'll see that you can watch the Dutch GP live for absolutely free in Austria on Servus TV.

And if you're travelling abroad outside your country at the moment and wanted to tune in to your familiar Netherlands Formula 1 coverage, you can use a VPN to do so as explained below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, which has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to live stream F1 from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Dutch GP, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 F1 live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Watch on F1 TV

If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV - it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides - you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full - along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country-to-country - it's $79.99 in the US, for example - and some even let you give it a try with a free 7-day trial! Just note that not all regions have an F1 TV package with live Grand Prix coverage, with the UK and Australia being notable exceptions. But that still leaves people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and loads, loads more all included.

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to watch the Dutch Grand Prix on Sky Sports. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. Coverage of the Dutch GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 10am BST on Friday for the first practice runs, 10.45am on Saturday for Practice 3, 1pm for Qualifying, and 12.30pm on Sunday for the Dutch Grand Prix itself, which starts at 2pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

F1 live stream: how to watch the Dutch Grand Prix in the US

In the US, it's ESPN that's providing comprehensive coverage of the 2021 F1 season, and it's showing the Dutch Grand Prix live - as well as the all-important Qualifying and practice sessions. If you have it as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Of the many and varied options, the best for Formula 1 fans wanting to watch an F1 live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - save big with the latest Sling TV deal where you can get your first month for a mere $10! Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial a go if all you really care about is the world's premier motor sport. F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2021: US times and TV coverage This Sunday you can watch the Dutch Grand Prix live from 9am ET / 6am PT on ESPN (build-up starts at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT), while Qualifying goes live on TV at 8.55am ET / 5.55am PT on Saturday ahead of a 9am ET / 6am PT start. For the truly dedicated, practice sessions will go on-air just before the start times listed above. Watch a Dutch Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2021 Dutch GP: live stream F1 in Canada

As well as the official F1 TV service (as described above), you can watch the Dutch GP and all other 2021 F1 action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. The Dutch Grand Prix starts at 9am ET / 6am PT this Sunday, with Qualifying action on Saturday starting at 9am ET / 6am PT. Practice times are listed above and coverage is also being offered, going live just before the start of each session. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch F1 and get a Dutch Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Aussie F1 fans need to strap in for a late one, as the Dutch GP starts at 11pm AEST on Sunday night. Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2021 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix action. But if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to get an F1 Dutch GP live stream in New Zealand