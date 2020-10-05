Netflix releases first The Witcher season 2 photos – see Geralt's new armor

While The Witcher season 2 isn't expected until next year, Netflix has already offered a first look at Geralt's new armor in the next chapter of the fantasy drama. These are technically the first official photos of Henry Cavill from the next set of episodes – and while you might be scratching your head to tell the difference at first glance, it's a nice reminder that filming is in progress for the second season.

Check out the photos below – presented in the style of Jaskier the Bard on Netflix's Twitter account:

His emotional shieldcan ward off any charmer,but his trusted sword he’ll wield,will be matched with new armour. pic.twitter.com/Z7yA6kZjRHOctober 5, 2020

In case you've forgotten what Geralt looked like in The Witcher season 1, here he is on horseback for reference:

The Witcher season 2 doesn't have a release date yet, but we fully expect to see it in 2021 at some point. Two spin-offs are in the works, too: a prequel series called The Witcher: Blood Origin and an animated film titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Blood Origin has hired writers already, so that process has begun.

Clearly, Netflix knows there's a strong appetite for more stories set in this world.

Is The Witcher season 3 in the works?

The Witcher season 2 is still a while away, then, but a new report says Netflix is already planning a third season. That's according to Witcher news site Redanian Intelligence, which screengrabbed a listing for The Witcher season 3 from the WGA's database.

We haven't been able to replicate the listing and therefore cannot confirm it to be the case – and it could also be a placeholder. It lists the project for 2020-2021.

76 million households watched The Witcher season 1, making it the most-viewed debut of a Netflix original ever.