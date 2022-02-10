Netflix offer up a first look at Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic Rebel Moon as full cast is confirmed

Audio player loading…

Netflix has unveiled a first look at some of the concept art for Rebel Moon, the new science-fiction blockbuster from director Zack Snyder.

The film is currently in pre-production, with cameras expected to roll later this year. Netflix, always tight-lipped on release dates, has not given any indication of when it might arrive on the streaming service.

But, as you can see from the first look at the movie, we're in seriously epic territory...

take a peek at some brand new concept art from Zack Snyder's REBEL MOON, a new sci-fi adventure film coming to Netflix

What is Rebel Moon?

Weirdly, Rebel Moon began its life as an idea for Star Wars.

Back in 2012, before Disney had acquired Lucasfilm, Snyder pitched the idea to work within the Star Wars universe.

After Disney's acquisition, he revamped the project and turned it into an original property.

According to Variety, Rebel Moon will follow an enigmatic young woman who lives as part of a peaceful colony on the outskirts of a distant galaxy.

This woman's life is changed forever when she is asked to try and find warriors who can fend off an impending invasion by a despotic tyrant named Regent Balisarius.

Snyder, who is producing the movie alongside wife Deborah, has written the script with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad.

Hatten's recent credits include John Wick 3: Parabellum as well as collaborating with Snyder on zombie romp Army Of The Dead.

Johnstad has worked with Snyder throughout the years and helped pen both 300 and its sequel, 300: Rise Of An Empire.

The Rebel Moon cast: who's in?

Previously, Snyder had only confirmed that Sofia Boutella, star of The Mummy and Kingsman: The Secret Service, would take a key role. But now he has shared the rest of the key cast.

Also in are Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Doona Bae, Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi and Sky Yang.

It reunites Snyder with Fisher after they worked together on Justice League. Malone also filmed a small role in that movie, though it ended up on the cutting room floor.

Honored to welcome this incredible cast to Rebel Moon. Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher join previously announced Sofia Boutella. Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, & Sky Yang round out the cast. More to come. Let's go! #RebelMoon @Netflix pic.twitter.com/a9Zpmt2BzWFebruary 9, 2022 See more

What else is Zack Snyder working on?

Zack Snyder is a busy man, especially as his zombie-tastic Army Of The Dead franchise continues to grow.

Army Of Thieves, the prequel to hit horror blockbuster Army Of The Dead, arrived in October 2021, with Snyder among the producers.

A sequel to Army Of The Dead, titled Planet Of The Dead, is planned, while an anime-style TV series, Army Of The Dead: Lost Vegas, is also being developed.

As well as this, Snyder is also attached to direct an adaptation of Ayn Rand's 1943 novel, The Fountainhead.

The director has previously revealed he is working on a revamp of the tale of King Arthur. Though, after more than one failed attempt at delivering a new King Arthur franchise in recent movie history, no backer is attached just yet...