Netflix in September 2020: 6 great new movies and shows for your Watch List

A smorgasbord of Netflix Original movies and TV shows are heading to the streaming service in September 2020. But with so much great content on the way, which shows should you look out for?

We’ve cast our eye over what’s on the docket for September 2020 and picked out a selection of highlights that might be worthy of your Watch List. You won’t find this content anywhere else, either, as these are all Netflix exclusives, and you'll be able to enjoy them wherever you get the streaming service.

Without further ado, then, here are six TV shows and movies worth watching on Netflix in September 2020.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: September 10

A sequel to the surprisingly watchable 2017 comedy horror The Babysitter, The Babysitter: Killer Queen revisits Cole Johnson (Judah Lewis) two years after he managed to survive a satanic blood cult. Unfortunately for Cole, he’ll have to live through yet another nightmare: high school. Expect to see the return of some familiar and unwanted faces in this silly and undoubtedly sexy horror sequel.

The Devil All The Time

Release date: September 16

Based on Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel, The Devil All The Time stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Robert Pattinson (Twilight) as part of an A-list cast. This unsettling Netflix Original film tells the story of a young man who winds up in the company of some sinisters characters due to his devotion to protecting those he loves. Expect to see this pop up on Netflix's “trending” row soon.

Dragon's Dogma

(Image credit: Capcom)

Release date: September 17

Another video game to anime adaptation in the same vein as Castlevania, Dragon’s Dogma is based on the role-playing game developed by Capcom. After a dragon steals his heart, Ethan is resurrected as an ‘Arisen’ and sets out to regain his ticker. He’ll have to overcome countless demons that stand in his way to stop his humanity from slipping further away. We’re predicting plenty of hulking baddies and flashy fight scenes in this one.

Ratched

Release date: September 17

If you’ve ever wanted to get an insight into the mind of nurse Mildred Ratched, now’s your chance. A dramatic prequel to the multi-award winning film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, this Netflix Original series starring Sarah Paulson has the potential to keep viewers hooked in horror.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Release date: September 18

The dinosaurs are on the loose once again in Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, although this time it’s an animated series. Six teens must band together to survive as dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island. This one should provide a lot of family fun viewing, but with enough action and suspense to entertain older audiences.

Enola Holmes

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: September 23

You might not have heard of Sherlock’s teen sister, Enola, but she’s a super-sleuth in her own right. When Enola discovers her mother is missing, she’ll have to harness all her detective’s intuition to unravel a dangerous conspiracy and outwit her famous brother. Starring Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (The Witcher), we’re detecting that this has a bit of potential.