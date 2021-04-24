Navarrete vs Diaz live stream: how to watch Featherweight title boxing online from anywhere

Emanuel Navarrete puts his WBO Featherweight title on the line for the first time since getting his hands on it at the MGM Grand last October. Facing the Mexican is Christopher Diaz, who challenged for the WBO Junior-Lightweight title three years ago, and will be doubly determined to make this one stick. Read on as we explain how to watch a Navarrete vs Diaz live stream today and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world.

Navarrete vs Diaz live stream Date: Saturday, April 24 Venue: Silver Spurs Arena, Kissammee, Florida Navarrete vs Diaz ring walk time (approx): 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST / 12pm AEST Live stream: ESPN/ESPN Plus (US) | Fite TV (UK and AUS) | TSN (CAN) Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

Both fighters are 26 years old, but Navarrete - who's known as "El Vaquero" (The Cowboy) - is the more experienced of the two. He boasts a 32-1 record, with 27 of his victories coming by way of knockout, whereas Diaz's record reads 26-2, with 16 knockouts. Navarrete also has slight height and reach advantages over the man known as "Pitufo" (Smurf).

This is the second world title Navarrete has held, having previously won the WBO Super Bantamweight title in 2018, a belt he successfully defended five times before knocking Ruben Villa to the canvas twice to claim the vacant WBO Featherweight title last year.

Diaz has a tough task on his hands trying to prise it off him, but anything can happen inside the ring. Follow our guide below to watch an Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Navarrete vs Diaz if you're away from your country

Below, we've rounded up ways to watch today's boxing in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Navarrete vs Diaz anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

How to watch Navarrete vs Diaz online in the US

Boxing fans based in the US have several options for watching the Navarrete vs Diaz fight. It's being shown on ESPN and Spanish-language channel ESPN Deportes, with coverage getting underway at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, which is when the fighters are expected to make their ring walks. If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website. However, die-hard boxing fans may want to tune in via ESPN+, which is showing all of the action from Silver Spurs Arena from 6pm ET / 3pm PT. It costs just $5.99 per month, but you'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance. You can learn all you need to know and sign up with our dedicated ESPN Plus guide. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the Disney Plus catalog plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers, all for $13.99 a month. Cord-cutters may also want to consider Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels from just $35 a month. Meanwhile, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. Oh yeah...and comes with a free trial, too!

How to watch Navarrete vs Diaz: live stream in the UK

Boxing fans in the UK will be able to watch a Navarrete vs Diaz live stream using Fite TV. At just over £7 (the website actually prices it at $9.99), it's much cheaper than many PPV boxing events. You can stream Fite either within your browser or through the iOS and Android apps. Head here to sign up. The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 3am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning, with coverage starting at 2am. So you may be glad to hear there's unlimited reruns available with this PPV purchase. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream as if you were back at home.

How to watch Navarrete vs Diaz: live stream boxing in Canada

In Canada, the Navarrete vs Diaz fight is being shown by TSN. Existing subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. TSN's coverage of Navarrete vs Diaz starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, which is when the fighters are expected to make their ring walks. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically find themselves back in Canada to live stream boxing just like they would at home.

How to watch Navarrete vs Diaz: live stream boxing in Australia

While no linear channel is set to show the fight Down Under, the Fite TV streaming service is offering the Navarrete vs Diaz fight as a pay-per-view event. In order to watch Navarrete vs Diaz, you’ll need to set up a FITE TV account, with the PPV set to cost US$9.99, which is around AU$13. The fighters look set to make their ring walks at around 12pm AEST on Sunday, with Fite TV's coverage getting underway at 11am. Out of Australia and need a stream of that PPV? Try a VPN to change your IP location.

The Navarrete vs Diaz fight takes place on Saturday, April 24 at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissammee, Florida.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Navarrete vs Diaz ring walk times

Navarrete vs Diaz time (US and Canada): 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 9pm CT

Navarrete vs Diaz time (UK): 3am BST (Sunday, April 25)

Navarrete vs Diaz time (Australia): 12pm AEST (Sunday, April 25)

Navarrete vs Diaz: full card for tonight's event